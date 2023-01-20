RED & BLACK EXCLUSIVE: Athens hip-hop artist Ishues premieres 'Right Here' music video

For many years, Ismeal Cuthbertson, who is better known by his stage name, Ishues, didn’t know if he’d ever be able to perform his original hip-hop and rap-centered music in downtown Athens. Now, his plaque rests on a downtown Athens sidewalk, nestled in the form of a guitar pick, establishing him as an Athens music legend.
“They didn’t want rap music, hip-hop music downtown, point blank period,” Ishues said. “That was something that was communicated very well, so to get from that point to be put in the concrete downtown is just a testament to [the fact] that we’re here.”
The testament is represented in Ishues’ new song, “Right Here,'' off his new album, “Legacy,” which was released in December and produced by Atlanta figure Sol Messiah. The music video is a montage of Athens staples: City Hall, the double barrel cannon and his plaque.
Anthony Brasher, the Brasher Media producer and videographer of the “Right Here” video, said the video was set out to be more organic and do-it-yourself.
“We just wanted to show off Athens and his lyrics,” Brasher said.
Ishues is a Washington, D.C., native who moved to Athens as a young adult and went to Clarke Central High School.
Ishues said he did not feel welcome by every Athens venue.
“It’s a very different time,” Ishues said. “Even as little as two years ago, the city was pretty much segregated. So, yeah I think it was a racial component… There are a lot of [people] working on the ground to change that and I’ve seen the city make tremendous strides in being more accepting. But there was a certain element they wanted downtown, and there was [one] they didn’t want.”
He started doing Battle of the Bands contests downtown instead, just to be heard. Soon, he was one of the first hip-hop artists to make it a mainstay genre in Athens, playing events like AthFest. He owes that mainly to his stubbornness after being rejected.
Ishues is now thrilled there is an eclectic plethora of hip-hop artists in the scene and believes that the hip-hop culture comes from the community, a group of people he is eager to represent in his song, “Right Here.”
The Athens community will join the conversation on Jan. 27 at Ciné for Ishues’ album listening party, which will include a raffle to win exclusive Ishues merchandise.
With his music, Ishues hopes to break down barriers, like he always has.
“He’s just a very positive influence in the hip-hop game. His message is very different from other people’s,” Brasher said. “It’s not just about having a good time and turning up. It’s definitely about life decisions and being a family man. And also still having that swag.”