Rising prices make an ‘almost impossible’ market for first-time Athens homebuyers

Before owning a home, Cassandra Morning would drive around different neighborhoods and imagine what it would feel like to have her own place. After renting for 21 years in Athens, she decided in 2017 she didn’t want to rent anymore.
“I’m like, ‘Wow, I wonder what that feels like to have your own home, to drive up and say this is mine?’” Morning said.
The prospect of owning a home was a dream to Morning, who was going through a divorce at the time and wanted to move. On top of that, Morning found it didn’t make financial sense for her to keep her $900-per-month duplex because rent was increasing each year.
In July 2020, Morning finally bought her first home. She said she wanted to show her daughters, who are 22 and 16, that they can own a home. As an African American woman, Morning said she’s especially proud to be a homeowner.
Morning grew up in Miami and became a nurse in 1989 after attending Tuskegee University in Alabama. Her mother worked in a glass factory and made enough to afford a “modest and plain” house, Morning said, but money was often tight.
Black American families have been historically discriminated against in housing policies, so it’s been harder for them to purchase homes and build wealth that way, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. Generational wealth is built through housing, said Michelle DeRepetigny, a broker and appraiser based in the Athens area.
Morning builds wealth by paying her mortgage, which she said is only $300 more per month than rent at her previous apartment. However, it’s becoming harder for more people to become homeowners as home values and mortgage rates rise.
The typical home value in the Athens-Clarke County metro area rose 36.2% from July 31, 2020 to March 31, 2022, according to Zillow’s home value index.
These changes mirror national trends and make it difficult for first-time homebuyers in particular to purchase a home, DeRepetingy said.
“It is an almost-impossible market for first-time homebuyers,” DeRepetigny said. This is largely due to high demand coupled with low inventory that’s exacerbated by a high cost of materials for new construction due to supply chain issues and an influx in corporate investors that can pay cash for homes, DeRepetigny said.
Such homebuyers compete with second-or-third-time homebuyers on financing, DeRepetingy said. Sellers aren’t inclined to take a government-backed loan, which first-time homebuyers often receive, because those create additional guidelines the property must meet and carry a lower down-payment.
“So they’re looking for that conventional buyer that’s got 10 or 20% down at least, or for that cash buyer. And there’s a lot of those in this market right now,” DeRepetigny said.
DeRepetigny said there are hardly any affordable homes in the Clarke County area, which includes the five surrounding counties: Barrow, Madison, Jackson, Oglethorpe and Oconee. Housing — either rented or owned — is considered affordable if the occupant’s housing costs aren’t more than 30% of their income, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. For homeowners, this includes mortgage payments, utilities and other fees.
For the six-county area, an affordable home was around $229,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, DeRepetingy said.
“The inventory is low, and the prices are high and that makes it very hard for the first time home buyer,” DeRepetingy said. “And it’s because the [starter] homes out there have appreciated to the point where people can sell it and make good money, but they can’t go into that next move-up house. The disparity between what we consider affordable housing and that next-step-up housing has widened in the last two years or so.”
Typically, people don’t want to sell their old home until they’ve found a new one, said Jan Zantinga, a lecturer on supply chain in the Terry College of Business at UGA. This is a greater factor now than it was in the past. This means multiple transactions often happen simultaneously.
“You get this chicken-and-the-egg fantasy where you have this whole chain of six people waiting on each other until all six of them are lined up at the same time, and all six transactions happen at the same time,” Zantinga said. “It becomes harder and harder because the numbers just become so much bigger in relationship to the risk that you are taking with your salary, with the mortgage that you are taking.”
Morning looked for a home for two years and almost gave up before she found her current home. Her budget was $200,000, and the only homes that fit were old or needed a lot of work. DeRepetigny said Athens has many old housing units that need updating, but the cost of materials has hurt builders’ ability to increase new housing stock.
This is the one economic effect from the pandemic that stays on Dustin Fowler’s mind. Fowler owns Classic City Construction, which works on everything from bathroom remodels to new home construction. Business halted when the pandemic started, and things are back to normal except for the sheer cost of supplies.
“You’ve got people on your books that want to build a $400,000 house. Two and a half years ago, that house was $400,000, and right now it’s $550,000 because of the cost of materials,” Fowler said.
Supply chain issues for construction materials come from a myriad of local and international factors, Zantinga said.
Locally, demand for lumber spiked during the beginning of the pandemic while production slowed, so prices went up, Zantinga said.
Internationally, shipping prices from China increased, which prompted buyers to look to more expensive secondary suppliers. Zantinga said hold-ups remain at the ports of Shanghai and Long Beach, California, and at long-haul truck routes, so it can take longer for materials to arrive.
On top of increased prices from supply chain issues, first-time homebuyers have to face extreme competition. In 2019, there were about two buyers for each property that came on the market, Repetigny said. Now there are seven buyers for each property that hits the market, either new or old.
Jon Swindler, an associate professor in the Lamar Dodd School of Art at the University of Georgia, bought a home on the East Side in May 2020. He said he didn’t have competing offers on the home, but he only looked for about a month.
“I just knew the prices were going up fast, and if I was going to get in, I needed to get in,” Swindler said. “If my house went on the market today, I couldn’t afford it.”
For Morning, rising rent costs and her personal dream pushed her to buy her own place.
“I wanted my daughters to have, honestly — I don’t if it’s the American Dream or whatever you want to call it — but I wanted them to have their own bedroom. I wanted them to go outside and play on their bikes in a neighborhood and not so much [have] transitory neighbors, where people stay for a little bit and then move somewhere else, but for them to go out like how I did when I grew up in Miami,” Morning said.