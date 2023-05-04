The real house moms of Milledge: A sisterhood of UGA sorority house directors

Mother’s Day is a time to appreciate the moms or motherly figures in your life. For sorority members at the University of Georgia, “house moms,” or sorority house directors, can serve as that motherly figure in their home away from home at college.
Anna Farley, a sophomore nursing major and a member of Alpha Omicron Pi, felt comfortable moving into her sorority house last semester partly because of how welcoming her house director, Jane Self, was. On the day they moved in, Self sat with them in their chapter room answering all of their questions and telling them her life story.
“She’s been our ‘at college’ mom being in the house, and she is the person that I know I can turn to if I ever need anything or am struggling with anything,” Farley said. “I just know that she’s always looking out for us.”
The house directors take on this role with pride, maintaining the sorority houses and managing the facilities while supporting the members beyond their official job descriptions.
“We just do what your mom would do,” Chris Ford, house director for Kappa Delta said. “I like my girls to feel like this is their home.”
Ford is one of 19 house directors of UGA’s Panhellenic sororities, all of which have a house dedicated to housing members, hosting events and chapter meetings, and providing a space for the members to eat and work. All but two of the houses reside on Milledge Avenue.
Each house director has different responsibilities, usually depending on who they report to. Ford doesn’t have to worry about the finances or the bills, as those are taken care of by her boss, the house corporation treasurer, who lives locally. This allows Ford to have more say in the decisions she makes for the house without having to report as frequently to the national organization.
On the other hand, Becky Reynolds, the house director for Delta Zeta, has to pay the bills and handle all the expenses along with scheduling workers and keeping the house in order, since she reports to Delta Zeta’s national organization.
“I don’t have to do anything like Becky does,” Ford said. “Becky’s house is like being in the army.”
Living with sorority members
Each of the house directors lives in the house with the sorority members, usually in a more private room on the first floor with a separate entrance. Even with the noise and chaos that comes with a house full of college students, the house directors say it keeps them feeling young.
“The girls are very friendly, they’ll ‘spill the tea’ and it’s just fun,” Ford said. “It beats sitting around in an old folks’ retirement center just listening to everybody complain about their aches and pains — I’m just not ready for that.”
Self said she loves how appreciative the sorority is, with gestures like writing notes on the white board on her door. For her birthday, they made a banner listing out things they love about “Ms. Jane,” just like they do for members of the sorority. At the bottom of the list, the sign read: “The best mom on Milledge.”
Self, who was a Kappa Kappa Gamma at the University of Alabama, said she had “mixed feelings” about her own time in a sorority.
After returning to the sorority life as a house director, Self has had a different experience from her time in college.
“I really had this thought about the privileged aspect and I just don’t feel that [way] anymore,” Self said. “There’s always privileged people in and out, but generally I don’t think that applies to every single sorority girl, so I’m glad I changed my mind.”
As safety becomes an increasing concern, the house directors have made it their first priority to keep their house and its residents safe. Carolyn Ashley, the house director at Alpha Gamma Delta for the past seven years, said safety has changed a lot over time.
“[I tell them], ‘Don’t assume that you’re OK, don’t assume that you can walk around alone,’” Ashley said. “I’m just trying to give them some wisdom because I think 19-year-olds have become desensitized to society.”
In the Alpha Omicron Pi house, Self has a TV set up with camera footage from all around the outside of the house, monitoring who comes in and who goes out. The cameras were installed about two years ago.
“I can’t believe we haven’t had them all this time,” Self said. “I think it was a lifesaver.”
Friends beyond the letters
The house directors even have an organization, UGA House Moms, that meets once a month to discuss any business they have or areas of concern. They also have a social chair, who plans events for the moms to do together, from playing cards to going on vacation.
“I’ve been told by other people who have been at our university campus that we are really unique,” Ashley said.
The directors share names of repair workers, electricians, plumbers and kitchen staff to help each other out. Ashley says she appreciates the support that the group provides, especially since they all “understand how crazy it can be at times.”
The directors describe their group as their own sisterhood.
“We help each other a lot and, at most campuses, you won’t find that in the house mother group — they’re not so strong,” Ford said. “We’re like our own little sorority.”
More than a mom
Some directors prefer the title house director over house mom. Ford says she refers to herself as a house director in front of everyone except for the sorority members because people who don’t know what a house mom does can misunderstand their job.
“We’re pretty much property managers,” Ford said. “We are here for the girls. We are not in charge of any other discipline.”
Self also prefers the title house director and appreciates the distinction.
“[I don’t] want to be responsible for their moral behavior,” Self said.
She feels like her job is to be a good role model for the girls rather than mothering them and instead aims to make them feel safe and comfortable.
“They need an adult in their life that’s calm, stable, wise, that’s lived a long time and that knows what to worry about and what not to worry about,” Ashley said. “I feel as house directors, we fulfill that role of being that for the girls.”