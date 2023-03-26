The weekend women’s hockey came to Athens: Finding a conference

This article is the third and final in a three-part series about the University of Georgia women's hockey club, from fighting to become an official club sport to the team's first game in Athens.
The College Hockey South was keen to the idea of a women’s division, Olivia Shapiro said, and soon, a group chat was formed — including the University of Miami, the University of South Florida, Auburn and Tampa. Both UGA and the University of South Carolina, on provisional conference acceptance, would have to progress through a few more logistical steps with both teams’ respective universities before being able to officially compete, but plans were in motion.
“[A conference] brings competitiveness,” Shapiro said. “If you want to grow a program, especially a women’s program, you have to have the competitive factor. You have to have a drive, you have to have something that motivates everybody to want to continue playing here.”
It’s also key, Shapiro said, for appealing to youth hockey players— and potential UGA students— who might be able to sign with a college to play NCAA hockey but are looking for a more balanced time commitment, but still competitive play on the ice. Looking ahead to the future takes time and planning.
“It’s a full time job,” Hannah Knight said.
She said that she and Shapiro might be on the phone for an hour or two most days, and that the team’s player board had a four hour meeting in January, reflecting on the year so far and organizing the upcoming months.
“Hannah and Olivia have been just pushing for this as hard as they can,” Abigail Nelson said. “They're not afraid to sit down and have those hard conversations. And then just with the rest of the team at their back… we push each other, and we're willing to step up and just back them up.”
For now, Georgia will continue to compete in non-conference games against opponents like Auburn, the Lady Thrashers 19U and the Lady Thunderbirds 19U— who Knight stayed connected to by playing with the team on college breaks. These 19U club teams are made mostly of players in high school, and when the Thunderbirds drove the four hours to play in Athens, some of the girls looking at colleges took a campus tour.
For the UGA team, late-January games against the Thunderbirds were players’ first chances to compete at home in Athens. Family, friends and roommates sat on the metal bleachers overlooking the rink on Saturday evening, as the PA announcer read out the teams’ lineups. Spectators bundled up in hats and coats in the chilly winter air made colder by proximity to the rink. Some brought homemade signs with players’ names.
“I never thought I’d get to play hockey here, and so to, instead of watching the game, be playing on the ice, like, especially as a senior— this is my first and last home weekend,” Nelson said. “I almost cried at the end.”
In Saturday’s game, the Lady Thunderbirds won 3-1, with a goal from Kayleigh Miller for UGA. Sunday morning’s game was a more casual scrimmage, with the scoreboard and clock off. Even though the Thunderbirds put a few more pucks in the back of the net, the teams ended with a shootout— then, a group photo.
“It was a really exciting opportunity for us to come down and see [Hannah] again and skate with her again, and see what she's created here,” Lady Thunderbirds head coach Bob Rozaieski said. “Her, her teammates and her friends here, what they've been able to create.”
The creation of girls and women’s hockey teams, like the UGA club team and the Lady Thunderbirds, is a part of growing hockey in the south like Rozaieski hopes to see.
“When we started our program, 2018, there wasn't a whole lot of awareness about it, that it was even an option for girls to play ice hockey,” Rozaieski said. “A lot of it has just been our continual awareness, putting it out there that it's available, you know— this is something that girls can do.”
“To get these programs started, it just really takes the leadership and, and putting it out there to the kids when they're young,” Rozaieski said. “This is an option for girls.”