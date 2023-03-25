The weekend women’s hockey came to Athens: Forming a team

This article is the second in a three-part series about the University of Georgia women's hockey club, from fighting to become an official club sport to the team's first game in Athens.
When it came to finding female hockey players, the process wasn’t as simple as finding an open rink and gathering a group of players.
“There were a lot of hoops to jump through,” Hannah Knight said.
She called and talked to UGA’s club sports about the idea before turning her high school graduation tassel. She met recently-retired UGA Dean of Students Dr. Bill McDonald at her church in Athens, who helped her connect with UGA’s Engagement Leadership and Service office. The ELS Office told Knight that another student had actually reached out that week about starting a women’s team, and connected Knight to Isabella Iglesias, who helped establish the team but has since transferred schools. The pair put their heads together.
“That’s where the ball really started rolling,” Knight said.
Knight posted about the team on Facebook and Instagram, inviting all interested students to sign up. That’s how Abigail Nelson found out about the team— a re-shared post from a friend of a friend. She realized that the team that she had been looking for her freshman year was in the works, three years later.
“I was like, ‘Heck, yeah. I would do anything to get back on the ice,’” said Nelson. “We laugh a lot. We mess around… We just get out here. We skate hard, and we have a good time.”
Knight wasn’t just targeting college students with hockey experience.
Youth hockey, in general, is more difficult to find in the south than in the northern United States and Canada, with fewer local rinks and clubs. The roster breakdown of the current UGA men’s hockey team is an example of this geographical difference. 20 out of the team’s 32 players come from out of state, with most from the Northeast or Midwest— compared to the 25% of total UGA students coming from out of state in the class of 2026.
Combined with the historical lack of hockey teams for young girls, Knight knew that the UGA women’s club hockey team would be open to players who had never skated before — let alone played hockey; many never had the chance.
“I've grown up playing on rec teams, co-ed teams, and in environments where it was definitely like, I was not always welcome, and girls were not welcome,” Knight said. “I knew from the get go: I want girls to come out here and just be able to try it and, like, feel no pressure and be in an empowering environment, because I knew from my prior experiences how it feels to not have that.”
Sophomore journalism major Ashlyn Carroll, the team’s goalie from Canton, Georgia, played volleyball for nine years before coming to college. A sorority sister suggested they try out hockey together, on the new team.
“Wait, are you serious about this?” Carroll asked when open tryouts rolled around in September. “And she was serious.” Carroll said.
Carroll simultaneously learned how to skate and play hockey. Olivia Shapiro said that Carroll wasn’t alone in this journey. She estimated only a quarter of players on the team’s 14-16 player roster had organized hockey or skating experience before joining. Others had only ventured onto the ice at open public skates, like the kind held at the Foundry Pavilion ice rink when the UGA hockey teams aren’t hosting games.
“Hockey is just, like, very fresh,” Carroll said. “Everyone's really supportive. No one's gotten angry or mad at me because I missed a goal or something like that… I used to not know when to like, go down and butterfly and come up and which side to go down on. Now it's like, ‘Okay, I'm kind of getting the vibes for it.’”
The team’s roster grew as Knight posted about the team online, tabled at the UGA Engagement Fair and hung up posters with QR codes around campus. They also added a coach— former UGA men’s hockey player Zachary Bochenek.
A growing team meant a growing need for gear and somewhere to play.
Equipping a hockey player is an expensive feat. A helmet, stick, pads, skates, uniform and other gear can easily total into hundreds of dollars. Rink time is also costly; Knight said that a typical rate can be as pricey as $425 per hour to rent the spaces they often use.
The steep cost of running a club hockey team recently caught media attention, when the University of Michigan women’s club hockey coach Jenna Trubiano tweeted out a link to her team’s fundraiser page. She raised over $20,000 to help cover the cost of renting out the Yost Ice Arena, where Michigan’s Division I men’s hockey team competes.
At Georgia, Knight said that the team’s budget comes from dues, local sponsors and GoFundMe. For players who didn’t have their own equipment, Knight collected gear donations from the Lady Thunderbirds club to bring to the UGA team. The team installed and uninstalled the rinks they played on in exchange for covering costs of time on the ice. The team played in ice rinks in Columbus, Georgia and Cumming, Georgia, with the Classic Center booked for public skating and men’s hockey.
So far, organizing a women’s club hockey team has involved collaboration between schools that are typically the Bulldogs’ rivals. Shapiro said that their players have been in contact with students at Georgia Tech that are interested in starting a Yellow Jackets’ women’s club hockey team. Auburn’s team was founded in the same month as the Bulldogs, and the two teams match up well in terms of experience. They share ideas about how to run their respective clubs and have competed against each other twice already this semester, after trading wins in two games last fall. They played their first game against each other— also their first games, ever— in Columbus, Georgia, on Oct. 14, 2022. They play their final game against each other this season on Saturday, March 25.
“This year especially, we’ve been way more friends than we have been enemies, but like, obviously, when we get on the ice and play, I mean, it's game on,” Knight said.
The teams even collaborated on a “Try Hockey for Free” event before their Jan. 21 game at the Columbus Ice Rink, where over 60 girls between ages 5-12 spent an hour with the current college players— learning to skate, handling a stick and puck, no experience or equipment necessary.
“Seeing 60 girls on the ice, even if they never come back and play again, they know that they had an experience with college-level girls,” Knight said. We gave them our best experience that we could and they had something that they got to try and enjoy— it was really cool. It was such a full circle moment.”
Still, the Bulldogs versus Tigers rivalry, though a classic, is intended to be just the beginning of intercollegiate play for the UGA women’s club team. Shapiro said that the team is looking for a conference to join for next year and considered the Atlantic Coastal Conference. The one issue? ACC teams were mostly up north, increasing travel complications.
In early November, Shapiro called Kyle Knell, the commissioner of College Hockey South. CHS is the 23-school southeastern conference that the UGA men’s hockey team competes in.
“Hey, I have an idea for you,” Shapiro said. “Let’s start a conference.”