Twilight Criterium kicks off with jazz, food and races in downtown Athens

Clayton Street in downtown Athens became a hub of bikes, cuisine and jazz Friday night as festivities kicked off the annual Athens Orthopedic Clinic Twilight Criterium. Ahead of a weekend of bike races, the community gathered with cyclists from Athens and across the country for an evening of live music, stage races and food trucks.
Cyclists weaved through the crowd beneath the thick aroma of barbeque, stir-fry and tacos as speakers blasted the brassy tunes and smooth vocals of Big Band Athens. On what felt like one of many warm summer nights to come, people of all ages gathered in the street while bikers raced on stationary bikes on stage.
“It just feels like this very unique experience. I just have not seen anything like it, where all of downtown gets blocked off. It feels very festive and the timing of the year is also very fun, especially for students at the end of the school year,” said Conor Naughton, a UGA alum running in Twilight’s Saturday 5K.
After a 15-year hiatus, jazz returned to the criterium as Taziki's Twilight Jazz, presented by Michelob ULTRA and produced by JazzAthensGA. Big Band Athens, local Brazilian group Bichos Vivos and headliner Wycliffe Gordon performed.
Gordon, the musician behind the theme song for NPR’s “All Things Considered,” was voted “Trombonist of the Year” for the 15th time last year by the Jazz Journalists Association. His performance, along with the jazz music from the two local groups, provided an up-beat backdrop to the night of events.
“It's a great thing to do in the street… I just think it's a nice way to loosen up the crowd and I think in that way it fits nicely with [Twilight],” said Cass Robinson, vocalist for Big Band Athens.
Indeed, people danced in the street to classics like “Georgia on My Mind” and “It Don’t Mean a Thing.” Swing dancers also filled the intersection to the rhythms of Brazilian Forró, a genre of party music performed by Bichos Vivos.
“I think springtime, it’s a nice time for events. After COVID, when we were all sheltered in place, coming out seeing people active and out and about, it's a good vibe,” said Carlos Pinto, a county government employee who enjoys biking.
This was Pinto’s first time at Twilight, and he believes Athens is becoming more friendly to cyclists. Just the day before the event, Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the biking and pedestrian Firefly Bridge in Dudley Park.
Lorenze Latisi participated in the Friday night bike ride at Twilight. He works at High Country Outfitters and enjoys seeing bikers ride by every year for the event. Latisi commutes to work on his bike, and sees Twilight as a reminder to the community of the importance of cycling.
“I think it brings more awareness to biking and how important creating infrastructure for biking [is] for people who choose to opt out of driving,” Latisi said.
The event also welcomes competitors from across the country. Bryan Velasquez attended the criterium from South Florida to race with his team, Los Melos. This was his first time at the event, and his team has participants in both the amateur and professional races on Saturday.
“For the U.S., [Twilight] is pretty big. It’s one of the more important criteriums,” Velasquez said. “All the big names in criterium racing always race over here, so that’s why we wanted to come and race also.”
Vendors at the Friday night festival included Tamez Barbecue, Island Noodles, Cafe Racer, Alumni Cookie Dough and more. The event had multiple beer gardens and allowed open containers in designated areas. Wristbands offered attendees discounts at downtown businesses and restaurants. This year, Twilight was presented by Michelob ULTRA.
Liberty Bing, a senior business management major at UGA, sold King of Pops at the event.
“People come from all over the country to bike here,” Bing said. “Athens is a small town so for people to come from all over the country… because of Twilight, that’s pretty cool.”
On Saturday, the Twilight Criterium will continue with amateur and pro cycling races, a 5K and more festivities, including an artist market, BMX show, stage performances and kid events.
“[Twilight] shows Athens is not just a college town and not just a retirement town, even though both of those audiences are huge. It brings us together,” Robinson said. “The diversity that's in town, you can see it when you come down here like this. There's no exclusion.”