UGA student Grayson Schofield finds success producing lo-fi beats

With almost 200 releases and nearly 1 million streams across all platforms, Grayson Schofield has come a long way from throwing samples together from his father’s vinyl collection in Newnan, Georgia.
Starting with just a little drum machine, Schofield found that production hardware was a way for him to get innovative with instrumentals while sidestepping the high cost of real instruments. He has been making music ever since.
As a junior at the University of Georgia, Schofield majors in entertainment and media studies in order to learn about the entertainment industry and understand the ways in which audio and visuals can work together. Because most of the musicians that he works with are Japanese, he decided to minor in the language as well.
Schofield, who produces music as “Bakuto,” differentiates himself artistically by sampling Japanese neo-jazz fusion, extracting vocals and instrumentals from tracks and layering sounds and then transposing them into something totally new. His signature style is to produce lo-fi beats – a style of music that uses lower quality or stripped-back production.
Growing up, Schofield said his favorite genre to listen to was old jazz because the slower tempos were pleasing to his brain. He recalls listening to artists like mt. fugitive and Wun Two, European lo-fi music producers who found online success from taking old and obscure jazz records and playing simple drums over them.
After some encouragement from a friend in Colorado who produced hip-hop music and taught him the basics on the computer, Schofield decided to pursue a career in music production and start releasing his large catalog of music to the public, building off the rise in popularity of lo-fi music.
The appeal of lo-fi beats comes from its use as good background music when doing tasks that require focus, like studying or doing homework. For this reason, lo-fi is especially popular among young adults and college students.
“I think people appreciate there not being as many vocals. That kind of stuff clouds, especially if you're doing something at the same time. I feel like as the world gets busier, people need things to be less busy. And their music needs to be less busy, so they can be busy,” Schofield said.
According to Schofield, he searches for records that have a nice ambience to them, as if the sounds were coming out of an old record player or cassette tape.
“I just listen for sounds that make sense contextually with the original record that I got the melody from,” Schofield said. “So if I have a really nice piano, I don't want drums that are gonna overpower it necessarily.”
The city of Athens serves as the perfect backdrop for Schofield to grow as a creative and discover new music. As someone with a deep appreciation for vinyls, Schofield is a frequent customer at local record store Wuxtry Records, where he regularly digs through the many sections of old jazz and hip records to use in his own music.
“It's one of the oldest and most beloved record stores in this area of the country. The fact that it's on my back door is really convenient. It makes things much easier and much faster,” Schofield said.
Because he does not work with real instruments, Schofield is not confined to a home studio when producing music. He often finds himself making beats between class in Joseph Brown Hall or while sitting in the common space of his fraternity house, Delta Kappa Epsilon, all the while taking inspiration from his surroundings.
Most recently, under the record label Brunch Collect, based out of Phoenix, Arizona, Schofield released new music inspired by his time sitting next to the Christmas tree at his fraternity. He painted the picture by incorporating relaxing guitar instrumentals influenced by the old Elvis soundtrack from the film Blue Hawaii.
In addition to growing his unique professional portfolio, Schofield’s affection for music has allowed him to form relationships both on and off campus. After connecting through SoundCloud over their shared love of jazz, producer Grant Cable and Schofield became good friends and collaborators, having now co-produced over 70 records.
“Grayson's passion for creativity is unmatched,” Cable said. “He strives to be the best and to improve with each new project, but he is also humble and respectful of our collaborative process. His ideas have helped me grow as an artist by pushing me out of my creative comfort zone.”
Schofield usually finds himself analyzing every song he hears, thinking about how he could deconstruct and utilize every component, from the bass and tempo to each individual frequency.
“I can't just appreciate music anymore, which really sucks,” Schofield said.
With dreams of starting up his own record label, Schofield has no plans of slowing down any time soon. He hopes to continue making music after graduating from UGA and find success in the industry.
“This is what I love doing, I will do anything I can to make sure that this keeps going,” Schofield said. “This is what I love. It's short term and long term.”