UGA student perspectives: Day-to-day life amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic alters the lives of citizens across the world, The Red & Black chose to create a series documenting how University of Georgia students are adapting to their new normal.
UGA transitioned to online learning on March 30, and social distancing has been implemented across the country. We found students coping through music, experimenting with their grandma’s recipes and building gardens. One student chose to join the fight against the virus with their local hospital.
Georgia has 5,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Health. Students expressed fear over losing their family and anxiety over the virus while some made the difficult decision to isolate themselves in order to protect their family.
Below is our series of UGA student perspectives and how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected them.
Maggi Hines, 21, a junior music education major, UGA Redcoat trumpet player and battle hymn soloist, is living with her parents in Carrollton. Hines traveled to Disneyland in California this spring break, and self-quarantined for 14 days when she returned. As she stays at home, she found she’s become an avid singer, cook and gardener.
Interview conducted on March 28.
R&B: How has COVID-19 affected your day-to-day life?
MH: So during spring break I went to Phoenix and Disneyland. Everything was kind of normal before we left, and we didn’t realize how big of a thing it [COVID-19] was. When I returned, I quarantined for 14 days. I stayed in my room and wore a mask. My parents are in the age bracket to be at risk for the virus, and with a 10-year-old family member in the house, I stayed in my room for awhile.
Also, my dad works as a lineman for Georgia Power, so he’s still working but luckily just drives around in his truck and doesn’t usually interact with people. But we’re always a bit nervous about him working.
R&B: If you’re practicing social distancing, how have you kept busy? What is the hardest part?
MH: This might seem extreme but I started building a garden. We have a large lot of land in the back of our house, so I’m working on that. As the grocery stores run lower on stock and certain items, I want to be sure my family has basic foods like peas, greens, etc. since we’re not sure how long this is going to last.
What’s hardest is just staying home, and now our family is stuck together all the time — which is good — but you know someone will do something accidentally and the other gets annoyed and so on. It’s a lot for anyone to be around each other for this long, 24/7.
R&B: What is your biggest concern with the virus?
MH: Honestly, my dad. He’s still working so he goes to and fro and doesn’t understand the severity of the virus. Just last night he said, not sure if he was joking, but that he wanted to go to the beach next week. When we said no, because we could infect others or be infected, he said, “Why not just go? We’ll just stay apart from people.” I said, “Yeah, maybe let’s not do that.” So it’s those comments that definitely concern me and my mom.
R&B: What do you miss most about being on campus?
MH: I miss being on my own a little. It helps keep me less lazy, and I just enjoy seeing my friends and roommates. I miss going to class because it kept me motivated, especially with me being in the wind symphony band. Our next concert was going to be a children’s concert. My instructor once told me, “Remember you’re never going to perform with the same group of people twice.” I’ve been thinking about that a lot since I’m not sure when we’ll play together again.
R&B: If the virus was gone tomorrow and you could go anywhere safely, where would you go and why?
MH: We’d probably go to the beach — my dad would like that — or a Mexican restaurant. I miss being able to go to the store whenever I need to. I miss not having to use a pick-up order on my phone because I’m scared to walk in.
Andrew Hardy, 20, junior math major, chose to stay in Athens following UGA’s suspension of classes instead of returning to his hometown, Columbus. He is an avid gamer and is learning to cook by following his grandma’s recipes.
Interview conducted on March 27.
R&B: How has COVID-19 affected your day-to-day life?
AH: Once UGA announced classes would be moved online, I was going to go home [in Columbus] but then Athens declared its first cases of COVID-19, and I knew I had to stay. I stayed not for myself, I’m fairly healthy and likely to be asymptomatic, but I maybe would have accidentally given it to my family. My parents are over 63, smokers and have heart problems so I didn’t want to put them at risk. I chose to stay in Athens and stay inside my home unless I need groceries. My family wasn’t happy, but I wanted to protect them.
R&B: If you’re social distancing, how are you keeping busy? What is the hardest part?
AH: I’ve played a bunch of video games. I’m a math major so I’ve gone down the rabbit hole on a few math problems, and I’ve written some unsolicited love poems. Sadly, a lot of dates I had lined up before the [COVID-19] outbreak were canceled. I haven’t been able to go outdoors or see my friends and that’s kind of depressing. I have a chronic anxiety disorder so going outside for me and seeing other people helps me get out of my head, so initially having to stay home really worried me. I’m trying to call and text people as much as I can, which helps. I’m also learning to cook slowly by asking for my grandma’s recipes.
But I am definitely staying inside. The amount of cases in Athens does make me a bit wary, so I try to avoid grabbing baskets and carts when I go grocery shopping.
R&B: What is your biggest concern with the virus?
AH: My grandparents dying or my mom. My stepdad’s son was in Atlanta a lot, and we think he may have been infected so we’re all trying to stay separated and safe, but it’s scary.
R&B: What do you miss most about being on campus?
AH: Going to class, having a normal day. I’d get to the science library around 8-8:30 a.m., see my friends walk in and we’d just talk before class or get together weekly to hang out and study. Now there's nobody here anymore, and that sucks.
R&B: If the virus was gone tomorrow and you could go anywhere safely, where would you go and why?
AH: I’d definitely hit up the people I wanted to go on dates with. I’d mostly just want to go outside and not be scared, that’s the biggest thing. I want to go to a place with a bunch of people and smile and say hi, not avoid them out of fear.
Rebecca Brigdon, 21, junior psychology major. Fellow UGA Redcoat mellophone player, Brigdon is living with her parents in Lincolnton. When she is not writing letters to her pen pals, she spent time volunteering at the Augusta University Health triage tent outside the emergency room where she assisted COVID-19 screenings.
Interview conducted on March 26.
R&B: How COVID-19 has affected your day-to-day life?
RB: When I was in Athens, I was rarely home, I always had something to do. Now that I’m back with my parents, I don’t have an external schedule to drive my daily activities and that’s difficult. You get used to having your own schedule and being independent.
R&B: If you’re social distancing, how are you keeping busy? What is the hardest part?
RB: I need to have a schedule so I created one for my mornings and afternoons while at home. I watch Tom & Jerry, eat a bagel, take my dog out to walk, etc. My family and I have been building a home for my grandparents next door so that’s kept us occupied.
I also write letters to my pen pals, eight of my friends. It’s really fun actually because I create watercolor paintings on each letter I send out and include fun facts about myself and goals in the card.
Social distancing is hard because right before the virus, I felt like I had just gotten my life together and like the rug had been pulled out from under me. The first few days were kind of depressing, just not having control over what you need to do and want to do.
R&B: How has volunteering at AU changed your outlook on the COVID-19 outbreak?
RB: So I worked in the triage tent outside the ER where patients would have their temperature taken. They would come to the tent, 6 feet apart, and be asked if they had a cough, shortness of breath, fever, etc. Then I would come — in protective gear — and take their temperature, write it on some tape and stick it to their shoulder. If they had any symptoms, they would go to the triage tent and get tested for COVID-19. I’ve been working night shifts since last Saturday, and it felt great to contribute even if it was just taking temperatures. A lot of families came in, sadly, and even a handful of infants.
The experience made it more real, seeing a mother carry her infant into the tent with such concern on her face. It made me want to yell at the people still going out and seeing their friends. I felt so bad I couldn’t do more. I wanted to hug the families and patients or just pull my mask down so they could just see a smile. However, with my parents being over the age of 60, and my mother had breast cancer, I’ve quarantined myself at home since volunteering and made the hard decision to stop in order to keep my family safe.
R&B: If the virus was gone tomorrow and you could go anywhere safely, where would you go and why?
RB: I would go back to Athens and celebrate with my fellow mellophone members in the Redcoat band. We usually celebrate birthdays together and we had something scheduled last weekend so we’d probably do that. It’s less about seeing Athens and more about seeing my friends again.
Keelin Walsh, 21, junior music education major. As she stays at home with her parents in Suwanee, Walsh finds playing instruments and singing helps keep her from going “stir crazy.”
Interview conducted on March 27.
R&B: How COVID-19 has affected your day to day life?
KW: Well it’s weird because during spring break, I was at Orange Beach, and when I heard UGA at first canceled classes for two weeks, I thought “There’s no way they can do that, this is bigger than I thought.” Since then, and now that I’m at my parents house, I’ve kept to a schedule to keep from going stir crazy at home. I wake up at a certain time and follow a routine to help things feel normal. I listen to a lot of Queen lately and playing the piano helps too.
R&B: If you’re social distancing, how are you keeping busy? What is the hardest part?
KW: The hardest part is noticing that other people are not staying home and feeling jealous but then realizing I’m doing what’s best. I’m relying on my phone a lot more lately too, and I’m trying to stay in touch with people. I love singing, and I sing with UGA’s Hodgson Singers and with the choir at a First Baptist Church of Athens. With the virus, services and choir practices have been canceled, so losing the small community I had has been hard as well. But family game nights are fun. If anything, the virus has made us grow closer as a family, closer as a nation and globally because we’re all experiencing the same thing.
R&B: What is your biggest concern with the virus?
KW: People thinking they’re invincible and immune to the virus. You go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, and you see that some college-age people can be asymptomatic carriers. We all still need to be careful, stay in and be smart.
R&B: What do you miss most about being on campus?
KW: I miss the concerts and live performances with the choir. That was our escape. The things we loved most have been taken away. We have a Facebook page of the current members, and we’re working on creating a virtual choir.
R&B: If the virus was gone tomorrow and you could go anywhere safely, where would you go and why?
KW: Hug my friends out of state. I took that for granted, even small things like going to the grocery store for cookie dough, the small errands and lunch. Everyone is losing something, which is sad but comforting at the same time because you’re not really missing out. During these times, everyone has to sacrifice something.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.