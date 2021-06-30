In order to protect the identities of our sources, The Red & Black decided to provide anonymity to any of the individuals who shared their reported experiences with sexual assault last summer. We also provided anonymity for any of the accused who chose to speak with us.
Going into this project, we knew it would be difficult to be able to discuss the reports posted last summer without being able to corroborate each one. We decided that if we were able to talk about the tweets in the aggregate, rather than focusing on any one allegation, we would be able to at least discuss some of the issues presented by the UGA Twitter community as a whole.
For legal purposes, we identify some of the individuals as “accused” or “alleged perpetrator” as we were unable to corroborate the reports shared last summer. Similarly, we refer to those who shared experiences with sexual assault and misconduct as “individuals” instead of “survivors.”
This series is meant to be the beginning of a conversation, not an end. At many points while we were writing this series we realized that there is so much more to explore and discuss on this subject that we had to focus on the issues presented to us by the tweets and our sources.
The parts to this series lay out a variety of issues that our sources and the tweets described. There are many more issues and nuances to sexual assault that we were unable to discuss here as we did not have the sources to be able to discuss those issues properly.
Back in June 2020
In June 2020, when our reporters first began seeing UGA students tweet about allegations of sexual assault, we immediately put a plan together to handle the situation as sensitively as possible. We first began by screenshotting each of the allegations from the anonymous accounts and from individuals in the UGA Twitter community.
We knew that there was the possibility that these tweets would disappear so we needed to document them. We know we were unable to screenshot all of the allegations made in the UGA Twitter community, which is why each of our figures referring to those tweets say “at least.”
After collecting the screenshots, we created a database and began documenting the names of those accused, names of those who shared reported experiences and the tweets from the anonymous accounts. We also cataloged the circumstances of each report that was shared, such as if it involved alcohol, coercion, force, drugs or a combination thereof.
We did not include any of the specific allegations in this series as we were unable to find any documentation or sufficient corroboration to confirm or deny the accusations. Instead, we chose to discuss the tweets from the June 2020 movement as an aggregate and what it said about the nuances of sexual assault in college.
Searching for records
After creating our database, we filed records requests with the names of those accused in the tweets to UGA’s Equal Opportunity Office for finding letters, the UGA Police Department and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. We had a record of at least 29 individuals accused in the June 2020 tweets of sexual assault and misconduct. Of those accused, we did not submit five of their names to UGA’s EOO because two did not have last names provided in the accusations and two others were Athens residents without clear connections to the campus community.
Additionally, one had no record of being at UGA with the Registrar’s Office, and they did not appear to be part of the UGA social media communities. We did not file records requests with UGAPD for the two individuals who were Athens residents. We also did not file records requests with ACCPD or UGAPD for the two individuals whose last names were not provided.
In response to our request to the EOO, UGA said there were no records found for all but two of the names, to which they responded that they could neither confirm nor deny that records existed due to the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).
The requests to UGAPD and ACCPD included but were not limited to requests for reports involving rape and sexual battery.
Only one report was found by UGAPD that labeled one of the accused as a suspect.
However the accused has a common name, therefore The Red & Black was unable to determine if they were the same individual in the report and in the tweeted accusation. ACCPD did not have a record of any reports that involved those accused as suspects except for an individual who was arrested, whose records The Red & Black had from previous reporting.
Of the 29 accused names released by the anonymous and personal accounts, the UGA Office of the Registrar has a record of 20 of them as current or former students. However, there may be other individuals that have the same name as the accused that also were or are enrolled at the university. Some of the posts on Twitter did not provide full or legal names of alleged perpetrators, which may also account for the difference.
Interviews
While submitting records requests, we began reaching out to participants of the movement. We reached out to those who shared their reported experience more than once to provide them every opportunity to speak with us, letting them know that we understood if they did not wish to come forward. Of those we reached out to, three sat for multiple interviews throughout the past year. We also interviewed students and alumni who knew about the June 2020 movement.
After speaking with these sources, we also reached out to experts to discuss some of the topics raised by the tweets and sources. Experts included Linnea Ionno, director of adult services at The Cottage Sexual Assault Center & Children's Advocacy Center; Athens-Clarke County Police Department Sgt. Shannon Parker, who is in charge of sexual assault cases; Giordana Diaz, an Athens therapist; Sachi Shastri, an advocate for Project Safe; and Kat Barker, former president of UGA’s Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity.
As the issues that would be presented in the story became clearer we began reaching out to UGA, the UGA Athletic Association and the UGA Greek life chapters whose members were accused to give them an opportunity to answer our questions and provide formal comments.
Additionally, we reached out to 24 individuals who were accused of sexual misconduct. We reached out via social media accounts at least three times to notify the accused of this series and to offer them an opportunity to comment, as per journalistic practice.
At least three of the names of those accused were either too common for reporters to pinpoint an exact individual on social media or had social media accounts that were taken down. Of those 24 individuals, only one sat for a formal on-the-record interview, and his comments are in Part Two of this series. A few other individuals did respond to our messages, but we have not included their comments here because we were unable to secure an on-the-record statement or interview.
