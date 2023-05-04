Lack of staff leaves multicultural student organizations without direction

Cydney Parsons knew her faculty adviser had her back. As a member of the Black Affairs Council, she and the rest of the club were always confident they had an advocate at the University of Georgia, a predominantly white institution, who cared for and understood them.
He attended all of the events BAC held, helped the group navigate administrative tasks and advocated for the organization.
Then, in 2020, BAC’s primary faculty adviser left UGA’s Office of Multicultural Services and Programs. BAC was heartbroken to see their beloved adviser go.
“The person we were most comfortable going to wasn’t there anymore,” Parsons, a senior majoring in sports management and the outgoing president of BAC, said. “We kind of felt a little abandoned.”
Parsons said the loss took a toll on the club’s morale. The person they always went to for support and understanding was not there anymore.
After BAC’s adviser left, MSP struggled to fill the hole. MSP has had a few different people managing the club in the last three years, but none have stayed long enough to maintain the same momentum BAC had under a more clearly designated and experienced adviser.
“I loved him and I was so sad when he left,” Parsons said. “I was like, ‘I’m not going to do BAC again.’”
BAC is just one of the 12 multicultural organizations under UGA’s Office of Multicultural Services and Programs. Student organizations and their members say they often feel like they lack support from the office due to the small, ever-changing staff, the lack of diversity within the office and the difficult process of joining MSP and taking advantage of its resources — this has been an experience shared by multiple student organizations that serve underrepresented groups.
A lack of support
Leaders from the Hispanic Student Association, the Native American Student Association, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and BAC say MSP doesn’t have enough staff, and the lack of employees interferes with organizations’ morale and ability to operate. The staff page on MSP’s website mostly consists of student workers, with three non-student employees who work specifically with MSP. It also lists Demtrius Smith, associate vice president for student affairs, who works with MSP, the Pride Center and the department of International Student Life.
UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black that MSP is also hiring an additional senior coordinator. This will bring MSP’s non-student professional staff to a director, two senior coordinators and an administrative specialist.
Comparatively, the Greek Life Office has five non-student employees, Student Care and Outreach has eight and Recreational Sports has 23, according to staff directories of the respective departments.
Wanda Johnson, the director of MSP, is the only non-student employee most MSP-affiliated organizations interact with, according to leaders of HSA, NASA, NAACP and BAC.
Johnson’s responsibilities — according to MSP’s website — include being a primary point of contact, resource, mentor and champion for students, particularly those from underrepresented populations. Leaders of organizations under MSP said she is the closest thing to a designated faculty or staff adviser many of them have.
As of the time of publication, Johnson has not responded to The Red & Black’s requests for an interview.
UGA’s Division of Student Affairs does not require student organizations to have advisers, but out of the approximately 800 registered organizations on campus, about 450 organizations do, according to Trevor.
Most student organizations are affiliated with and advised out of a department, Trevor said. There has not been a process through which MSP-affiliated organizations apply to be advised through a department.
In addition to Johnson, graduate assistants — graduate students employed within MSP — also help manage student organizations, according to Trevor. There are two graduate assistants listed on MSP’s staff page, and Trevor said other departments also rely on graduate and undergraduate student employees. In total, organizations are currently managed by four professional staff members, two graduate assistants and four student assistants. MSP plans to move the organizations under the two senior coordinators once they finish hiring a second one.
Stephany Romero-Gomez, a sophomore interior design major who serves as the secretary of UGA’s HSA, said that while MSP’s staff works hard to serve students and organizations under the office, the lack of long-term staff is limiting.
“I think just having one [primary point of contact] not only takes away the amount of time they can give to the organizations, but also puts a lot on that one faculty member’s plate having to work with all of [the organizations],” Romero-Gomez said.
Eder Sanchez, a freshman elementary education major, serves as a student assistant for MSP. He, along with the five other assistants currently working with MSP, act as liaisons between the university and the organizations. Currently, all of the assistants are students.
Sanchez acknowledges that he and his colleagues play a huge part in MSP, but at the end of the day, they do not have the time, resources or authority that a non-student staff member does.
“We are still only students. There are things that happen that are beyond our control,” Sanchez said.
He added that while student staff are helpful, MSP needs more non-student staff members to be successful.
“If UGA doesn’t recognize that we need more [non-student staff], it will put us in the shadows,” Sanchez said.
MSP also struggles to retain staff, with some leaders of organizations under MSP reporting constant change in the office’s employees due to the lack of long-term positions being offered and filled. Students graduate and do not stay in the assistant positions for longer than a few years, resulting in a constantly changing staff within the office.
“I’ve been in MSP longer than any staff in the office,” Parsons said.
Trevor said the turnover has been due to staff shifting to new positions and has been for the benefit of students and organizations who rely on the office as they hire a new senior coordinator and have recently added an administrative specialist to assist with financial matters.
“MSP has experienced some amount of staff turnover this year, but this has been an indication of the university’s and Student Affairs’ earnest commitment to ensuring our students have the most robust support possible,” Trevor said.
The constant rotation of staff members through MSP makes it hard for clubs to take advantage of the perks of being part of the office, most notably extra funding for clubs through allocations, Parsons said.
“This year, they changed the processes [for getting additional funding] multiple times. It’s very frustrating,” Parsons said. “By the time you’ve learned the process, they’ve changed it.”
Trevor said MSP has an administrative specialist dedicated to assisting the office with financial matters.
“MSP hired a full-time staffer dedicated to business and financial processes, including supporting student organizations with navigating those processes,” Trevor said. “All of these organizations are now in full compliance and enjoying the benefits and clarity of the renewed focus of our staff on guiding them through accessing these opportunities and resources.”
Representation in leadership
HSA, NASA, NAACP and BAC also believe it is important that the office’s staff should reflect the racial and ethnic identities of the clubs they oversee. This is especially important, they said, because UGA is a predominantly white institution, and having representation among the staff the organizations interact with builds understanding, community and support.
According to the 2021 UGA Factbook, 66% of students, 74% of full-time professors and 82.4% of executive and administrative employees at UGA are white.
However, the small staff and short tenures among them make it difficult to ensure a robust staff with the life experience and knowledge to represent the organizations.
Romero-Gomez said HSA experienced something similar to BAC when their well-liked, Hispanic adviser — John Alvarez Turner, who had worked for MSP since 2018 as an assistant director — transferred out of MSP and into a new position at the UGA Pride Center before the 2022-2023 school year. The university is not rehiring the assistant director and is instead hiring a second senior coordinator.
This didn’t just leave HSA without an adviser, but it also resulted in HSA not having a professional Hispanic staff member within MSP to represent their organization.
“It was nice knowing that [our old adviser] was the one over our organization because he understood us in a way that I feel like someone else wouldn’t have because of our ethnic backgrounds,” Romero-Gomez said.
Hannah Hamrick, president of NASA, said she felt similar frustration with the lack of Native American representation and knowledge in the office. This led to MSP promoting an event called Dia De La Raza for numerous years, Hamrick said. This title translates to “Day of the Races,” which is controversial in Native American society, and some prefer the name Dia De Indigena.
Indigenous communities find the name “Dia De La Raza” offensive because it has an effect of “othering” them. The name does not highlight the struggles that the Native American community faced during the colonization of America, nor the struggles they still face today, Hamrick said.
Although the use of this term came from a place of ignorance and not maliciousness, Hamrick said, having a Native American staffer or person who was more knowledgeable about the community in the MSP office may have avoided the use of it.
“It was an honest misunderstanding,” Hamrick said in a message to The Red & Black.
A difficult path to membership
In 2021, founding member Mary Jo Eden, Hamrick and some of their Native American peers set out to create the NASA at UGA.
The budding club turned to MSP to kickstart their organization in hopes of having access to dedicated event spaces and staff members that would serve as a bridge to connect the new club with more students and the university itself.
They also hoped to access the money MSP reserves for organizations they oversee, something that can be a major boost for small clubs that don’t have members paying dues and aren’t chapters of larger organizations.
MSP is funded through the Division of Student Affairs. The supply of money in the Division of Student Affairs for registered student organizations comes directly from the Student Activity Fee that every student enrolled at UGA pays. Other departments such as the Greek Life Office, the Department of Recreational Sports and the Pride Center also receive the allocated funding from the Division of Student Affairs.
MSP’s website details the steps necessary for an organization to join. This involves completing an online application for membership, filling out the all-campus allocations budget request spreadsheet and setting up an interview with an MSP staff member.
However, Eden said the process was complicated and cumbersome, especially for a small organization like NASA which has limited time and resources.
“There begins to be burnout,” Eden said. “Sometimes the demand that organizations like MSP places on students and executive boards is a lot, especially with NASA because we are such a small organization.”
According to the UGA Office of Institutional Research, 0.1% of UGA’s enrolled students identified as American Indian in fall 2021. This is 43 of UGA’s 40,118 enrolled students in fall 2021.
In Georgia, 0.5% of the population identified exclusively as American Indian and Alaskan Native in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. These statistics can work against NASA in their endeavors to receive funding and recognition as a new organization. According to Trevor, Student Affairs categorizes clubs based on their membership.
“To become an official organization, to get funding for events, you have to put up numbers,” Hamrick said. “You have to have high attendance at things and us being so small that’s definitely been an obstacle for us. We have grown a lot in the last two years, but it’s just a struggle to meet the expectations of certain groups on campus because we are so small.”
Because MSP student organizations are funded by the Division of Student Affairs and are run by UGA students, UGA is liable for the actions of the students in these clubs and the ways in which they use their allocated funds. This can open the door for student error that could otherwise be prevented by more engaged faculty oversight.
‘Sense of belonging’
According to their website, MSP’s mission is to honor the “identities, perspectives and worldviews of our entire community in a way that advances social awareness and an institutional way of being that models inclusiveness for all students, faculty and staff.”
However, the lack of long-term staff members has led to a multitude of systemic issues that have prevented MSP from achieving their goals.
Uchennamaka Ihekwereme is a senior double majoring in political science and English. She is the outgoing president of NAACP and acknowledges how MSP has fallen short.
“A lot of us can share that experience of not having teachers who represent our communities, look like us or share our experiences and therefore not having teachers we can necessarily relate to,” Ihekwereme said.
Trevor emphasized that MSP is staffed and prepared to support students and the organizations the office manages.
“There has been a noticeable amount of staff transitions, but this is not different from many other areas on or off campus at this time,” Trevor said. “We are fully staffed presently and are able to provide more robust student support moving into the summer and fall.”
Sanchez reiterated the importance of MSP and said that not providing the office with the proper resources could hurt underrepresented students at UGA.
“At MSP, we all work together to help bring this sense of belonging for our students that come from a multicultural background,” Sanchez said. “If there’s not much that we can do to help those students, it could be harming them in the long run because they don’t feel that sense of belonging.”