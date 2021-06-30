The following resources for sexual assault survivors were included with a Feb. 11, 2021 statement from University of Georgia spokesperson Greg Trevor in response to questions submitted as part of our "Seeking a Safe Space" series.
Students have a variety of options for reporting sexual misconduct. While students are encouraged to report sexual misconduct to EOO, they are also free to report to UGAPD or local law enforcement, or to the variety of confidential support resources available on campus or in the local community.
When the university receives reports of sexual misconduct, EOO is responsible for investigation under the Board of Regents' Sexual Misconduct Policy. Students who violate the Sexual Misconduct Policy are subject to sanctions up to and including suspension or expulsion.
UGAPD has primary jurisdiction to investigate crimes occurring on university property. The UGAPD website has a page dedicated to resources for sexual assault survivors, and it details ways in which sexual assaults can be reported and other assistance that is available.
The university has a variety of other resources dedicated to preventing and addressing sexual misconduct.
University Health Center Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention (R.S.V.P.) is a resource for support, healing and empowerment for survivors of relationship and sexual violence. R.S.V.P. works with students directly and indirectly (secondary survivors) affected by all forms of sexual violence.
R.S.V.P. advocacy services are available 24/7 for students impacted by interpersonal violence via our hotline 706-542-7233. A trained advocate can provide crisis intervention, provide options for reporting to law enforcement and/or the university, medical and legal assistance, counseling referrals, academic assistance and more. Services are free and confidential.
The Student Conduct Code section on community expectations focuses on expectations for responsible membership in the university community.
The UMatter at UGA (formerly known as WatchDawgs) program raises awareness, provides skill building, promotes confidence to act, and educates individuals. This initiative is built on national examples of bystander intervention.
AlcoholEDU (formerly known as Haven) is an on-line mandatory sexual assault prevention training for all incoming first year and transfer students.
Orientation for incoming students includes a session that introduces bystander intervention concepts, as well as how to be safe regarding alcohol and sexual assault.
Orientation session for parents includes a 30-minute session that discusses the partnership between parents and the university and how to help their student be safe regarding alcohol and sexual assault.
Risk Management training for fraternities and sororities provides substance abuse and sexual assault education that includes a risk matrix and harm-reduction models for their events.
Awareness Tabling, which includes education and outreach, provides informational literature and other information at key times of the year in common spaces around campus.
Bus Cards with messaging around prevention and safety are rotated on all UGA buses monthly.
University Housing and Health Promotion provides required training to all Resident Assistants related to alcohol and sexual assault.
University Housing offers several programs to educate students about alcohol and sexual assault. Undergraduate RAs partner with UGAPD, Student Judiciary and the University Health Center to ensure proper information is communicated to residents. Program examples include: Spring Break Safety, Women’s Self Defense (UGAPD), and General Self Defense (UGAPD).
#ItsOnUs is a nationwide effort about sexual assault education and prevention on college campuses in which UGA, led by SGA, has been an active participant.
Late Night Events and Dawgs After Dark are programs hosted at large campus locations, such as the Ramsey Student Center and Tate Student Center. Programs and tables at these events focus on sexual assault awareness and prevention.