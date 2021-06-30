Greg Trevor, university spokesperson, sent the following response to The Red & Black on Feb. 11, 2021.

"Thank you for your interest in this important topic. While I continue to caution that it would be irresponsible to publish as fact any unsubstantiated social media allegation, I do hope that your reporting will create additional awareness about the extensive university resources dedicated to sexual misconduct education, prevention, and reporting, as well as the available support resources for sexual assault survivors.

"The university has no higher priority than the safety and security of the university community, and this includes the goal of eradicating sexual misconduct on campus. This commitment is embodied not just in our policies and procedures, but in the extensive resources and efforts devoted to educating students about prevention, sexual assault reporting, and available support resources.

"Every university student receives training about the university's sexual misconduct policies during orientation, both in person and through a web-based session. This orientation directly outlines various options for reporting sexual misconduct. In addition, the university offers regular training on these subjects for students and employees through the Professional Education Portal. The university's Equal Opportunity Office (EOO) website offers training upon request to any university student, faculty, or employee group. And a variety of university websites include information about how to report sexual misconduct."

Trevor included the following resources: