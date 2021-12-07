The SEC announced its all-conference teams on Tuesday, voted on by the league’s coaches.
Five Bulldogs made the first team, the second-highest tally behind SEC Champion Alabama, and an additional five players from Georgia made the second team.
2021 Outland Trophy finalist Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt lead the way on the first team defensive line, alongside Butkus Award-winning linebacker Nakobe Dean.
True freshman Brock Bowers and his 11 touchdowns earned him sole ownership of the first team’s tight end spot, and punter Jake Camarda, who attempted 40 punts this season, also received a first team bid.
Offensive linemen Justin Shaffer and Jamaree Salyer earned second team offensive line spots. Three additional defensive Bulldogs in lineman Jalen Carter, defensive back Derion Kendrick and defensive back Lewis Cine also finished on the second team.
Kendrick was named to last season’s All-ACC First Team before transferring to Georgia this season.
Additionally, 10 of the conference’s 14 teams landed at least three players on the two-team combination and 11 sent at least two players to a postseason coaching honor.
Other notable players named to the list include Heisman finalist Bryce Young, the SEC’s leading rusher Tyler Badie, leading tackler Damone Clark and fellow Butkus finalist Will Anderson.