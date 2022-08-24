Georgia football placed 10 representatives on the 2022 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team, as the SEC announced on Tuesday. 10 selections is good for the second-most in the conference.
Sophomore tight end Brock Bowers, junior tackle Warren McClendon, junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter and redshirt sophomore defensive back Kelee Ringo were all selected for the first team.
Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett, redshirt sophomore center Sedric Van Pran, senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith, senior safety Christopher Smith and senior wide receiver/return specialist Kearis Jackson were all selected for the second team.
Rounding out Georgia’s placements, sophomore wide receiver Ladd McConkey was selected for the third team.