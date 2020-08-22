Four current and seven alumni Georgia swimmers were named to the 2020-21 USA Swimming National Team on Wednesday morning. Of the 11 total swimmers named to the team, nine are currently coached by Georgia head coach Jack Bauerle and associate head coaches Stefanie Williams Moreno and Brian Smith.
Incoming freshmen Maxine Parker and Luca Urlando, alongside juniors Andrew Abruzzo and Dakota Luther, qualified for the team for the second year in a row. The four current Bulldogs joined Georgia alumni Nic Fink, Hali Flickinger, Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, Melanie Margalis, Allison Schmitt, Olivia Smoliga and Emory alum Andrew Wilson, who trained with the Athens Bulldog Swim Club.
The 11 swimmers qualified from events around the globe, including four different TYR Pro Swim Series.
Urlando qualified at the TYR Pro Swim Series Clovis meet with a 1:46.51 time in the 200-meter freestyle event and a winning 1:53.84 mark in the 200-meter butterfly group. At the Des Moines meet, Margalis qualified with a 400-meter IM time of 4:32.53, as well as qualifying times for the 400-meter freestyle, 100-meter breaststroke and 200-meter IM.
Furthermore, Schmitt swam the second-best time of 1:56.01 during the women’s 200-meter freestyle event at the Knoxville meet. Smoliga placed fourth in the 100-meter backstroke at the Richmond meet, with a time of 58.73.
Luther swam a qualifying mark of 2:07.76 in the 200-meter butterfly event at the Phillips 66 National Championships in Stanford, California.
Overseas, Abruzzo qualified for the team during the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru with gold times of 3:48.41 and 7:54.70 in the 400 and 800-meter freestyle events, respectively. At the same event, Fink earned silver with a time of 2:08.16 during the 200-meter breaststroke event. At the 2019 FINA World Junior Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Parker posted a qualifying mark of 24.85 in the 50-meter freestyle event.
At the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Flickinger swam a qualifying mark of 2:05.96 during the 200-meter butterfly prelims. Additionally, Kalisz earned a winning time of 1:56.78 in the 200-meter IM and Litherland won silver in the 400-meter IM with a time of 4:09.22.
