The Georgia football team boasts 11 players on this year’s Preseason Coaches All-SEC Teams. The Bulldogs rostered the second-most players of any SEC program behind only Alabama, with a roster of 15.
Despite having a plethora of players on the All-SEC rosters, Georgia only had two players on the first team lists. Defensive lineman Jordan Davis and punter Jake Camarda were both named to the First Team Preseason All-SEC by coaches around the conference.
The Bulldogs finished last season with three players on the first team. Camarda and former lineman Ben Cleveland finished the 2020 season on the First Team All-SEC offense while Richard LeCounte headlined for the Bulldogs on defense. Davis finds his name on the list for the first time to start the new campaign.
The second team is where Georgia started to gain some momentum. The second-team offense lists quarterback JT Daniels, running back Zamir White and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer. Injured wide receiver George Pickens also made his way onto the second-team list. The Bulldogs were left off of the second-team defense, but they were not done yet.
Wide receiver Jermaine Burton is the sole Georgia offensive player to make the Third-Team Preseason All-SEC. On the defensive side of the ball, Georgia rostered defensive lineman Travon Walker, linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive back Lewis Cine. Returner Kearis Jackson capped off the list as a representative on the third team special teams.
Despite losing plenty of talent to the NFL Draft in May, it is clear that the Bulldogs have reloaded. The 2020 edition of the Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team only rostered 10 players from Georgia. The 11 on the roster this year will look to continue the Bulldogs success as they start the fall season against Clemson on Sept. 4.