12 Georgia football players were named to the Coaches’ All-SEC teams, according to an announcement from the conference on Tuesday.
Tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Warren McClendon, defensive lineman Jalen Carter, safety Christopher Smith and place-kicker Jack Podlesny were all selected to the first team. Podlesny was named to the first team as both a kickoff specialist and a place-kicker.
Bulldog members of the second team include quarterback Stetson Bennett, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, tight end Darnell Washington, offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran, defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse, defensive back Kelee Ringo and long snapper William Mote.
With the exception of Carter and Bowers, that was the first All-SEC honor for all of the Bulldogs chosen. McConkey and Ringo both made All-SEC Freshman teams in prior seasons.
Winners of the SEC’s individual awards are scheduled to be announced on Wednesday, and the Freshman All-SEC team will be released on Thursday.