A dozen former Georgia football players were invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, according to a list released by the NFL on Wednesday morning.
The list included a total of 319 prospects who received invitations to the event. Georgia had six offensive players, five defenders and one special teams contributor included in the list.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett, running back Kenny McIntosh, wide receiver Kearis Jackson, tight end Darnell Washington and offensive linemen Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon all earned invitations. On the other side of the ball, defensive lineman Jalen Carter, cornerback Kelee Ringo, safety Christopher Smith and linebackers Nolan Smith and Robert Beal Jr. were also listed among the invited athletes.
Kicker Jack Podlesny rounded out Georgia’s invitations — Podlesny was named the All-SEC First Team kicker in his senior year with the Bulldogs, converting 26 of his 31 field goal attempts and 73 of 74 extra point tries.
Offensive lineman Warren Ericson was the only Bulldog that declared for the NFL draft not to be invited to the NFL combine. Ericson, who wound up starting at right guard in 2021, served a reserve role on the offensive line in the 2022 season.
This development comes just a year after Georgia broke records in the 2022 NFL draft. The Bulldogs had 15 players selected in the three-day event, the most from any team since the draft moved to a seven-round format in 1994. Georgia also set another record last year — five defenders were taken in the first round, establishing a new mark for the most defensive players selected in the first round out of one school.
This year, Georgia won’t quite be able to match its gross production from 2022, though the Bulldogs came close. Georgia had the second-highest number of invitations to the NFL combine, trailing only Alabama, as 13 Crimson Tide players were invited to the event.
The 2023 NFL combine will take place from Feb. 28 through March 6 in Indianapolis — the same place in which Georgia claimed its first national championship in 41 years.