According to the UGA Athletic Association, of the 13,392 UGA students that requested a ticket to the 2021 SEC Championship, 2,001 students were rewarded a ticket. Students that are a member of the Redcoat Band are also included in the tickets allocated.
Of the tickets allotted, 90% were issued to students with at least 90 credit hours and 10% were issued to graduate or professional students. Tickets were assigned by a random lottery. About 15% of students who requested tickets received them.
Only 900 graduate or professional students requested a ticket, and 4,500 students with at least 90 credit hours requested.
The UGA Athletic Association followed the SGA Approved Ticket Allocation Plan for postseason games to allocate tickets for this year’s SEC Championship.
Georgia will face off against Alabama at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the SEC title.