For the second time in their young careers, Georgia soccer incoming freshmen Madison Haugen and Megan O’Neal were named to the High School All-America team by the United Soccer Coaches this week.
The United Soccer Coaches is the world’s largest soccer coaches organization and works to provide programs that enhance and contribute to soccer, players and coaches, according to the organization's website.
Before COVID-19 cut the last year of their high school campaigns short, Haugen and O’Neal were posting impressive stats for their respective teams.
Haugen, a Suwanee, Georgia native, is the all-time leading scorer in Lambert High School soccer history. The rising freshman recorded 68 goals in 56 games as a Longhorn, 15 of which came in the 10 games of her shortened senior season.
Haugen’s finishing abilities could prove vital for the success of Georgia soccer in its upcoming season, whose final third struggled during 2019.
The former Longhorn’s strong presence in the attack shows not only her ability to find the back of the net but in helping others to do the same. During her two-and-a-half-year tenure at Lambert, she recorded 31 assists, falling shy of the school record 33.
O’Neal, a Dallas, Texas native, boasts an equally impressive high school career. O’Neal scored 47 goals over four years at Highland Park High School, 22 of those in her senior year alone.
During her time at Highland Park, O’Neal was team captain for two years, was named the District Offensive Player of the Year as a senior and was a top-three finalist for the Dallas Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year award.
O’Neal’s assisting abilities will match well with Haugen’s in the box for Georgia, as she tallied 49 total assists in her high school career proving to be another potential attacking threat for Georgia in the fall.
“We are excited to see Madison and Megan recognized for their tremendous high school achievements,” head coach Billy Lesesne said. “They certainly have distinguished themselves as highly successful players. We feel they have the work ethic and skill set to impact our program and look forward to their contributions to the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.