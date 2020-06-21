Of the three remaining Georgia alumni golfers competing at the RBC Heritage tournament, two currently sit among the top-65 set to receive some cash for their efforts. One day remains to push for a larger portion of the $7.1 million purse.
Harris English has been leading the Bulldog pack since round one and stayed out front with a 3-under 68 on Saturday. He was even through the front nine and carded three birdies on the back to move to 8-under 205 across three days of play in Hilton Head, South Carolina. English is tied for 47th heading the final round.
Nipping at his former teammate’s heels, 2009-graduate Brian Harman posted a 2-under 69 to join six other golfers tied at No. 56. Harman had a shot early on Saturday to make a break toward the top of the leaderboard, but his eagle on the par-five second hole was evened out with bogeys on holes seven and nine.
Ranked as the easiest hole on the course — a straight shot from tee to green — hole two was kind to both English and Harman, who dipped under par at the beginning of their rounds.
Watson parred the second, portending a difficult day for Georgia’s most recognizable face on the links this weekend. His front nine ran smoothly enough, as he birdied the difficult par-four third and the less challenging par-five fifth. Landing on the green in one at the par-three seventh, a three-putt gave him his first of four bogeys on the day.
With three more one-overs on the back nine, Watson finished 2-over 73 to fall from tied for 45th yesterday to tied for 70th heading into the final 18 on Sunday.
His Saturday partner, Rory McIlroy, finished 5-under 66 to land 10-under overall and tied for 28th.
