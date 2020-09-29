Former Georgia baseball players Kyle Farmer and Alex Wood secured a playoff roster spot as the 16-team MLB postseason is set to begin Wednesday.
An infielder for the Cincinnati Reds, Farmer appeared in 32 games this season batting .266 with three doubles and four RBIs. He’ll circle to Georgia once more as the Reds face the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series beginning Wednesday at noon. It’s a best-of-three series, and all games will be played in Atlanta.
Farmer — who has spent the last two seasons with the Reds — was selected in the eighth-round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2013 MLB Draft, with his major league debut coming during the 2017 season.
Wood, a left-handed pitcher, had his second start of the season on Sept. 18 for the MLB-best 43-17 Dodgers and finished with just two innings pitched, five hits allowed and three earned runs. He’s seen limited action with the Dodgers this season, as a shoulder injury limited him to 12.2 innings with an ERA of 6.39.
Wood has been a bit of a journeyman after his second-round selection by Atlanta in the 2012 MLB Draft. He was traded to the Dodgers in 2015 and played for the Reds last season before returning to Los Angeles this season.
The Dodgers will face the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 10 p.m.
