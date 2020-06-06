Bailey Tardy and Jillian Hollis, who left Georgia in 2019 and 2018 respectively, returned to competition this week at the CoBank Colorado Women’s Open from June 3-5. Both were named first-team All-Americans by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association once during their college career.
Tardy tied for third and Hollis tied for 15th at the three-day, 54-hole event.
Tardy opened the first round of the tournament 2-under on both the front and back 9, finishing with a 4-under 68.
After a 2-under 70 second round, and a 5-under 67 in the third — the lowest third round of anyone who finished in the top-seven — she fell short of eventual winner Jennifer Kupcho by five strokes. She left the event with a check for $7,000.
Kupcho, who won an NCAA title in 2018 while at Wake Forest, is ranked No. 50 in the LPGA and has amassed over $540,000 in professional earnings, including an additional $50,000 from her victory at the Colorado open.
Hollis is currently ranked No. 253 on the LPGA tour. She finished ten strokes behind her former teammate with a final score of 1-under 215, securing $1,465.
She started the tournament strong, going 4-under on the front 9 and 1-under on the back to finish 5-under 67, good enough for second behind Kupcho.
However, Hollis didn’t shoot under par for the remainder of the tournament. She posted a 4-over 76 on day two and split even on the last 18 holes, landing her in a five-way tie for 15th place. Her day-one 67 was the lowest round scored among her four 1-under competitors.
Hollis has amassed over $21,000 in winnings across three LPGA events in 2020. Her best result was tying for 13th at the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open on Feb 13. The former Bulldog finished 6-under 286 along with seven other competitors, finishing in an 8-way tie.
Tardy does not currently compete in the LPGA, however she played her first Symetra Tour — the LPGA’s developmental league — tournament on March 6. After shooting 5-over 77 in her first round and 4-over 76 in the second, she did not make the cut to continue in the event.
