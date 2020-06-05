“Collegiate Baseball,” a newspaper that publishes yearly All-American lists, named Jonathan Cannon and Will Childers Freshman All-America relief pitchers, one week after honoring starting right-hander Cole Wilcox as a second team All-American.
Cannon pitched a total of 11.1 scoreless innings in his first season, finishing undefeated at 3-0. He kept opposing batters to a .111 batting average and tallied 12 strikeouts.
His first career win came on Feb. 19 at Kennesaw State where he pitched three no-hit innings and registered three strikeouts.
Against No. 17 Georgia Tech, the 19-year-old pitched his best performance this year with five strikeouts in 4.2 scoreless innings.
Will Childers, a 6-foot-4 right-hander, got the nod as starter once, but made four relief appearances during his first year at Georgia. He also threw 11.1 innings, posting a 0.79 ERA, 13 strikeouts and 6 walks.
In his Feb. 16 debut against Richmond, Childers entered with the Bulldogs trailing 4-3. He held his own for 2.2 scoreless innings, notching three strikeouts and giving the Georgia offense a chance to come back and win 5-4.
Half of the freshman’s walks came in his first collegiate start against Santa Clara, where he pitched 3.1 innings, conceding three hits and one earned run.
Childers was also a 30th round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2019 MLB Draft, following a successful senior season at Lakeside High School in Evans, Georgia.
