Georgia women’s golfers Jenny Bae and Caroline Craig earned medalist honors at qualifiers for the 121st annual US Women’s Amateur Championship.
The Amateur Championship will take place at Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York, from Aug. 2-8. Bae and Craig will both compete while fellow Bulldog Céleste Dao will serve as an alternate.
Bae’s performance on Monday was a continuation of her fantastic form this summer., having secured victory in two tournaments prior to her victory in the qualifier that took place in Canton, Georgia. It was Bae’s third victory over the course of six days after she scored victories at the GSGA’s Georgia Women’s amateur and the Georgia PGA’s Women’s Open.
Craig qualified on Tuesday as the only golfer out of the 65 competitors to finish under, doing so by three strokes. Craig finished in the top 20 at the Donna Andrews Invitational last week.
Dao earned an alternate spot at her qualifying event in Vancouver, posting a 2-over 75 and tying for fourth place. She earned the second alternate spot over three other golfers who were tied with her score.
Jo Hua Hung and Alison Crenshaw were also among the Bulldog golfers attempting to qualify, both competing at the qualifier in Woodmont. Hung shot 2-under 70 to tie for sixth place. She competed with four other golfers for the final qualifying spot but failed to advance. Crenshaw shot 77 and finished tied for 47th place.