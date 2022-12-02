On Dec. 7, 2019, Georgia and LSU matched up to decide who would take home the SEC title. The teams had met the season before in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where the Tigers prevailed 36-16.
LSU headed into 2019 ranked No. 6 in the preseason but completely eclipsed that, as they went undefeated and broke numerous records. In 12 of their 15 games, the Tigers scored 40 or more points, and five of those games came against opponents ranked within the top 10. They combined for over 100 points in their two college playoff games against Oklahoma and Clemson and beat Clemson 42-25 in the national championship.
Joe Burrow threw for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, the fourth-most passing yards in a season and the most passing touchdowns in a season in FBS history. He went on to win the Heisman trophy. He holds the LSU record for career passing touchdowns and ranks second in career completion percentage and passing yards.
Burrow developed strong chemistry with former LSU wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase. Both wide receivers had dominant seasons, each going over 80 catches, 1,500 yards and 18 touchdowns. Chase went on to win the Biletnikoff Award, the award for the best receiver in the country.
In the 2019 SEC championship game, Georgia fell to LSU 37-10. While it was a definitive loss that knocked the Bulldogs out of the college football playoffs, they were one of the three teams to hold the Tigers to under 40 points.
Georgia did a great job limiting their ground game, holding running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to 57 rushing yards on 15 attempts, but couldn’t find a way to slow down Burrow.
He threw for nearly 350 yards and four touchdowns. The Tigers’ leading receiver was Jefferson, who had seven receptions for 115 yards and a score.
Former Bulldogs’ quarterback Jake Fromm struggled to get the offense going. He had a 47% completion percentage and threw a pair of interceptions in the matchup.
The Georgia ground game was also very lackluster, as the team yards per carry was 2.4, not having a single rusher over 25 yards.
Now, Georgia will seek to avenge the loss from 2019, behind a top-tier defense and a versatile offense.