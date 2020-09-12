The SEC released its revised conference volleyball schedule for the 2020 season. The Georgia volleyball team will open the fall campaign on Oct. 17 against South Carolina.
The SEC has created an eight-team, six-week schedule for each team in the conference. The conference-only schedule will include competition against only four other teams with back-to-back matchups on game weekends.
The opening weekend will feature two matchups against the Gamecocks at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs will then travel to Knoxville, Tennessee for two midweek matchups against the Volunteers on Oct. 28 and 29. The final two opponents for Georgia will be Alabama at home and Florida in Gainesville, Florida.
The SEC has also set aside the week of Nov. 23-27 for makeup games. Teams will also be competing in a spring competition with details and scheduling to come.
Georgia will enter the 2020 season under head coach Tom Black. The Bulldogs finished 20-10 overall and 12-6 in SEC play last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.