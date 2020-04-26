Seven former Georgia football players heard their name called in this year's virtual NFL draft, tying last year's record for the most Georgia players taken in the Kirby Smart era. The Red & Black compiled a comprehensive list of all former Georgia players drafted.

Offensive tackle Andrew Thomas — 4th overall to the New York Giants

To no surprise, offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was the first Bulldog taken off the board this year. Georgia's three-year starter was selected in the first round with the fourth overall pick to the New York Giants.

Offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson — 29th overall to the Tennessee Titans

Isaiah Wilson was the second Georgia tackle taken in the first round when he went 29th overall to the Tennessee Titans. Wilson played in 11 of Georgia's 14 games last season, blocking for a run-heavy offense.

Running back D'Andre Swift — 35th overall to the Detroit Lions

While some may have expected D'Andre Swift to go in the first round, the two-time 1,000 yard rusher had to wait until day two to be selected with the 35th overall pick by the Detroit Lions. Swift discussed his future in Detroit with the media, including his future meeting with former Georgia quarterback and current Detroit starter Matt Stafford.

Offensive guard Solomon Kindley — 111th overall to the Miami Dolphins

Offensive guard Solomon Kindley was selected in the fourth round to play with the Miami Dolphins. Kindley was the third Georgia offensive lineman to be taken this year.

Quarterback Jake Fromm — 167th overall to the Buffalo Bills

Jake Fromm waited over four rounds before finally getting picked by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth. Five other quarterbacks, including former Georgia starter and Washington transfer Jacob Eason, were selected before Fromm, who is expected to back up Bills starter Josh Allen.

Tight end Charlie Woerner — 190th overall to the San Francisco 49ers

Tight end Charlie Woerner was selected in the sixth round by the San Francisco 49ers. Woerner played at Georgia for four years and was used primarily as a blocker, which he will likely continue with another rush-heavy offense in San Francisco.

Inside linebacker Tae Crowder — 255th overall to the New York Giants

Tae Crowder, Georgia's running back-turned-linebacker, earned 2020's Mr. Irrelevant title by being selected last in the seventh round by the New York Giants. Crowder was the only member of Georgia's vaunted defense to be selected in this year's NFL draft, as safety J.R. Reed and defensive tackle Tyler Clark both went undrafted.