It was a bleak start to the 2021 NFL draft for Georgia, as only one former Bulldog was selected in the first round on April 29.

Five Bulldogs were chosen across rounds two and three, however, setting the 2021 draft class up to finish with a program-record nine selections, one shy of Alabama for the most in the SEC. To recap the 2021 NFL draft, The Red & Black compiled a list of each Georgia player drafted.

Eric Stokes: 29th overall (first round), Green Bay Packers

It wasn’t surprising for Eric Stokes to be a first-round draft choice, as he was projected by many to be a late-first, early-second round selection. But he wasn’t expected to be the first Bulldog to hear his name called. Nonetheless, the Green Bay Packers decided on Stokes, and his speed will be utilized to pair with Jaire Alexander at the cornerback position.

Tyson Campbell: 33rd overall (second round), Jacksonville Jaguars

Going shortly after Stokes in the draft order was fellow cornerback Tyson Campbell, who was an off-and-on starter in his three seasons at Georgia. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, he has the physical tools to succeed at the professional level. He just needs to turn his potential into production, which is something he didn’t consistently do while at Georgia.

Azeez Ojulari: 50th overall (second round), New York Giants

Outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari was projected as a first-round talent throughout much of the pre-draft process. But with an injury history that includes a torn ACL, he slipped into the second round to the New York Giants at pick No. 50, joining former Bulldogs Andrew Thomas, Tae Crowder and Lorenzo Carter.

Monty Rice: 92nd overall (third round), Tennessee Titans

Inside linebacker Monty Rice finished with 28 starts during his career at Georgia, with 22 coming in the Bulldogs’ 24 games over the past two seasons. He finished with 219 career tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss while at Georgia. For the Tennessee Titans, Rice likely won’t see much meaningful action during his rookie season, as 2018 first-round pick Rashaan Evans has one season remaining on his rookie contract and is expected to fill the starting role.

Ben Cleveland: 94th overall (third round), Baltimore Ravens

Last year, Georgia had two offensive linemen — Thomas and Isaiah Wilson — selected during the first round of the NFL draft. Ben Cleveland was the first for Georgia this year in the third round at pick No. 94. The 6-foot-6, 335-pound guard started 25 games while in Athens and could earn the same role with the Baltimore Ravens as early as this season.

Tre’ McKitty: 97th overall (third round), Los Angeles Chargers

Tight end Tre’ McKitty had just one season in Athens after spending the first three of his collegiate career at Florida State. He didn’t have much success as a receiver at Georgia, only totaling six receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown, but his value primarily comes as a run blocker with enough athleticism to develop into more of a receiving threat as his NFL career progresses.

Richard LeCounte: 169th overall (fifth round), Cleveland Browns

A four-year starter at safety, Richard LeCounte was considered a leader on Georgia’s defense throughout most of his career. However, he’s stepping into a different situation with the Cleveland Browns, who’ve used the draft and free agency throughout the past four years to solidify their secondary. LeCounte is likely to be used to build depth for Cleveland.

Trey Hill: 190th overall (sixth round), Cincinnati Bengals

Center Trey Hill became the seventh Bulldog on the offensive line to be drafted in the last four years. A four-star recruit out of high school, per the 247Sports Composite, Hill started 26 games in three seasons at Georgia and was an AP All-SEC second-team selection in 2019. But as a sixth-round pick, he’s expected to be a project at center for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Mark Webb: 241st overall (seventh round), Los Angeles Chargers

After coming to Georgia as a wide receiver, Mark Webb made the switch to defensive back in September 2017 and worked his way into 13 starts over his final three seasons. While with the Bulldogs, he was used mostly to defend the opposing slot receiver, finishing with 82 tackles and nine passes defended.