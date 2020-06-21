A rising senior at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, running back Lovasea Carroll announced on Twitter Sunday he's all in to carry out his commitment to Georgia.
In his announcement, the four-star recruit validated recent reports that he might look elsewhere ahead of matriculating in fall 2021.
"I just though that was a way for me to see the field early," Carroll said on Twitter.
#DawgNation🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/jqJijIESTH— Lovasea Carroll (@LovaseaC) June 21, 2020
Ranked as the No. 6 running back recruit in the nation by the 247Sports Composite list, Carroll had considered Florida but decided to remain Athens-bound along with nine other hard commits from the class of 2021. So far, he's the only running back in the group.
Of the 11 Bulldogs currently rostered at the position, 10 could feasibly still be on the team by 2021.
His de-commitment rumors come after head coach Kirby Smart predicted that the purely online format of recruiting this year could lead to switches down the road.
"I’s probably led to more kids committing because you can make the case that they’re committing because they can’t go anywhere," Smart said on May 28.
Carroll decided on Georgia on April 9, and he hasn't been on campus or around staff since. Yet the Gators weren't able to sway the 6-feet, 189-pound back, who'll find himself Between the Hedges around 14 months from now.
