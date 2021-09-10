In what, at the time, was a slow night for Georgia offensively, right wing-back Mallie McKenzie doubled the lead over the Blue Hose with the most improbable of efforts for her first career collegiate goal. Two minutes later, the opposite-side wing-back Madison Haugen earned hers.
“It was good to see them play within themselves and find themselves on the scoresheet,” said head coach Billy Lesesne of the wing-backs. “It’s going to continue to help with confidence, and it’s another thing that teams have to prepare for when they play us.”
McKenzie drove down the right hand side, where she’s been most effective all season with five assists, and whipped in a dangerous cross. But instead finding her intended target Dani Murguia, the cross curled into the far corner of the goal, giving the Bulldogs a 2-0 lead in the 51st minute.
The junior could hardly hide her surprise after the ball miraculously sailed into the back of the net from the tightest of angles, holding her head in disbelief.
“To be honest, it was a cross,” McKenzie said. “It was supposed to be a cross to Dani, and when I saw it go into the back of the net, I was not mad. Initially, I was like this cannot be real.”
In the 53rd minute, McKenzie sparked the build up for her fellow wing-back’s goal. The junior whipped in a cross to senior forward Murguia, who guided the ball to a wide-open Haugen on the far post.
Despite never scoring in a collegiate game, the sophomore showed her composure in front of goal, slotting the ball past the goalkeeper for her first in a Georgia shirt and the Bulldogs’ third of the match.
But the Georgia firsts weren’t finished there.
In the 84th minute, the ball fell kindly to freshman Faith Ferrer near the penalty spot, and the forward made no mistake from ten yards out. After watching her low-driven shot riddle the center of the goal, the forward ran straight into the arms of a teammate in celebration of her first collegiate goal.
Ferrer’s goal capped off another productive night for the Bulldogs offense that now has 32 goals on the season. Georgia finished its eight-game homestead with a 5-1 victory over Presbyterian and will head to Charleston, South Carolina to take on the College of Charleston at noon on Sunday.