On January 1, 1943, Georgia and UCLA faced off in Pasadena, California, in the 29th Rose Bowl. Over 2000 miles away, 16-year-old Marvin Anderson was working his dad’s farm in Dahlonega, taking breaks just to come inside and check the score on the radio.
Georgia went on to win the game 9-0, and that day sparked a love of the Bulldogs in Anderson that would last for generations to come. He wouldn’t attend the University of Georgia himself, instead enlisting in the U.S. military to fight in World War II, but he would pass along his love of the Bulldogs to his son.
Marvin’s son Clark Anderson, now 64 years old, grew up working for his dad on the family farm. Sometimes it was difficult for them to connect, but there was one topic they could always talk about.
“We grew up on a farm and Dad was my dad, but he was also my boss when I worked,” Clark Anderson said. “And you know, sometimes after a long day you get home, you don’t want to talk about work, you don’t want to talk about the farm. So [Georgia football is] a love of ours and it was also a commonality that we can just let our hair down and talk about something else besides the farm or the price of chickens or the price of beef.”
Clark Anderson attended UGA, studying agricultural engineering and graduating just before the 1980 football season. His twin brother Mark Anderson also went to UGA, majoring in animal science.
After attending a 42-0 blowout of Texas A&M, Clark Anderson knew the ‘80 team was special, so he went to as many of the Bulldogs’ games as he could.
He couldn’t make it to the Sugar Bowl to watch the Bulldogs earn their first national title in 38 years but instead watched it with his wife from home.
“It was magical. It was you know, I had never experienced it,” Clark Anderson said. “Dad talked about the championship of ’42 and I told my wife, ‘I think we’re going to get to experience something that he did.’ And of course we did. It was magical.”
Clark Anderson thought he would see championship runs every few years for the Bulldogs, but little did he know the title drought for Georgia after the 1981 win would be even longer than the drought after the 1943 victory.
In that four-decade-gap between titles for Georgia, Clark Anderson had twin daughters. One daughter, Cara Anne Anderson, earned a degree in public relations from UGA in 2016 and a master’s degree in advertising in 2019.
Cara Anne Anderson knew she wanted to go to college in Athens from an early age. As she grew up and experienced more Georgia football games her love for the Bulldogs only grew.
“It was always just kind of understood that I would like to go to UGA. And it was very much a family thing like we would go to the games,” Cara Anne Anderson said. “We would dress up, and … at one point we had a condo in
Athens, and we would stay there and make a whole weekend of it.”
On Jan. 10, the Bulldogs finally ended their drought, defeating Alabama 33-18 in Indianapolis to win their first national championship in 41 years. Clark Anderson was able to watch the game with his brother and their father, who is now 95 years old.
After Kelee Ringo’s 79-yard interception return sealed a 33-18 victory for Georgia, the father and son took a moment to understand what they were witnessing.
“When that interception happened, we jumped up and I said, ‘Georgia has won this game. Georgia just won the national championship.’ And Dad said, ‘It’s been a long time coming,’” Clark Anderson said.
Cara Anne Anderson watched the game in Atlanta among fellow members of the ‘16 graduation class. When the final whistle sounded, the whole group had the same reaction.
“We all called our parents, like we all called our family because most people there also had generations of dog fans,” Cara Anne Anderson said. “So I just think that’s something very special about Georgia is it’s family. Like Dad says, it’s built into your blood, you know, bleeding red and black.”
“Who did you think of when you won? Well, I thought of my dad, and he thought of his dad. And I think that’s really special.”