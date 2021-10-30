For a Georgia defense that has been outstanding all season, this was not the best overall performance the unit has had in 2021. However, the Bulldog defense found a way to lead the team to victory over Florida, with the key stretch of the game coming in the last 2:22 of the first half.
With both offenses struggling and Georgia leading 3-0, quarterback Stetson Bennett threw an interception to Florida’s Rashad Torrence with 3:11 remaining in the half. The Gator offense took over at its own 2-yard line, hoping to get a drive together and go into the half with some positive momentum.
Instead, Georgia’s defense took the game over, with three game-changing plays in the span of two and a half minutes, to give the team what proved to be an insurmountable 24-0 halftime lead.
On the second play of the drive, defensive end Nolan Smith stripped Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who was fighting for extra yards inside his own 10-yard line. Smith ripped the ball away, setting up Georgia’s offense at the Florida 11.
“That was probably the play of the game,” head coach Kirby Smart said after the game. “Because he was running for a first down, coming out. They had schemed up a really good play, quarterback power, and the pile was moving forward. Nolan was able to get the ball out, and the most important thing in this game is the ball.”
On the next play, James Cook took a handoff 11 yards for the first touchdown of the game. 10-0 Georgia.
Florida got the ball back on the ensuing kickoff, once again hoping to cut into the deficit and go into the half with a chance to take the lead on the first possession of the third quarter.
On the second play of the drive, Richardson fired a pass over the middle. Defensive end Travon Walker tipped it up, and Smith was waiting for his second takeaway in less than 60 seconds of game time.
“Travon made a hell of a play to tip the ball,” Smart said. “And Nolan was in the right place at the right time.”
It was the first interception of Smith’s career, and he gave the ball to teammate Adam Anderson on the sideline.
“This is my first game having an interception, so that was really exciting for me,” Smith said. “I told Adam Anderson, we always talked about it all year, my first interception I’m giving the ball to you.”
Once again, Georgia’s offense took advantage of the short field, as Bennett fired a 36-yard touchdown pass to receiver Kearis Jackson on the next play. 17-0 Georgia.
With 1:35 left in the half, Florida’s offense came back on the field. The Gators got a solid drive going, picking up two first downs and getting out to their own 48-yard line.
On second-and-11 from the Florida 47, Richardson fired a pass to the right, where Nakobe Dean had jumped the route. Dean intercepted the pass in a full sprint, and took the ball all the way to the end zone for a 50-yard touchdown.
24-0 Georgia. Suddenly, the game felt out of reach for Florida, just two minutes after they had hope of taking a lead before halftime.
“The Nakobe pick-six was a momentum swing. When momentum goes the other way, guys feed off of each other,” Smith said. “We always talk about connection. You feel it, and if you don’t see it on the sideline you would be absolutely absurd. I’m cheering the offense on when they're up, and they are cheering us on. It’s all about connection and team comradery. Being together as one.”
In 2:22, the complexion of the game totally changed, from a close defensive game to a blowout, thanks to three exceptional plays by the Georgia defense. Georgia coasted the rest of the way, defeating the rival Gators 34-7.
“That changed the game. That momentum right before the half was just huge,” Smart said. “It is what our guys do – they are havoc guys that cause problems, frustrate the quarterback and try to find different ways to affect the quarterback. Those turnovers are so big.”
For a Georgia team with national championship aspirations, being able to win in a variety of ways will be vital down the stretch. Today, three incredible plays by the defense in less than three minutes made the difference, and the 8-0 Bulldogs are one win closer to their ultimate goal.