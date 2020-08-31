Although COVID-19 developments could capsize Georgia’s season before its Sept. 26 opener at Arkansas, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of every position group to find its key player, its sleeper and its player with something to prove. Part eight of nine focuses on defensive backs:
Key Player — Richard LeCounte
The days when safety Richard LeCounte could share the last level of Georgia’s defense with All-American safety JR Reed are gone. LeCounte, now a senior, could’ve moved on from Georgia for the NFL to begin his professional career like Reed. Yet he elected for one final season with the Bulldogs.
“I didn’t think my time here was done,” LeCounte said prior to the start of fall camp on Aug. 16. “My mission wasn’t completed, so I came back to try to lead the team and go for a national championship.”
LeCounte’s decision to return for his senior season isn’t indicative of a poor junior campaign. He finished last season with 61 total tackles and led the team with three fumble recoveries and four interceptions.
Experience is on LeCounte’s side compared to Georgia’s other defensive backs, and it’s by a large margin. He carries 28 career starts into this season — 12 more than anyone else in the secondary — and is the only defensive back to start in all 14 games of 2019.
If LeCounte were to miss games due to injury or anything COVID-19-related, then his replacement would have big shoes to fill — whoever that may be.
Sleeper — Lewis Cine
Sophomore Lewis Cine was the No. 3 safety in the 2019 recruiting class per the 247Sports Composite, and because of that, large expectations came with him entering his freshman season. But it was a slow start to his Georgia career, mostly because he was in a reserve role behind Reed.
Although Cine saw action in all 14 games last season, his first starts didn’t come until the SEC championship against LSU and the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Eight tackles through Georgia’s first 12 games were the extent of his contributions. But he proved to be worth the wait while starting against LSU and Baylor, finishing with a team-leading 12 tackles over both games to end the season.
Cine and LeCounte make for a talented duo at safety, and both have shown they can handle the spotlight of high-profile games. Cine’s level of experience could be cause for trepidation, but his ceiling is high.
Georgia has enjoyed solid play at safety since Kirby Smart took over as head coach in 2016, and Cine could be next. If the season proceeds as planned, Georgia fans will find out soon enough, as the Bulldogs are set to face Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano and Alabama’s Mac Jones within the first four weeks of this season.
Something to prove — Tyson Campbell
As with Cine, junior cornerback Tyson Campbell has the potential to make an impact in the Bulldog secondary this fall. As the No. 2 cornerback in the 2018 recruiting class by the 247Sports Composite, Campbell immediately earned the starting role and carried it throughout Georgia’s first 11 games of the 2018-19 season.
But it’s been up and down for Campbell since. After starting the first 11 games of his freshman year, he stepped into a reserve role during Georgia’s final three games. He worked his way back into a starting role once again last fall, only to miss five weeks with a turf toe injury just three games into the season.
Even when he returned from injury, Campbell's role was limited as he didn’t start in any of the Bulldogs’ final six games of 2019. Senior DJ Daniel served as Campbell’s replacement and played well enough to start 11 games last season, finishing with 42 total tackles.
However, with an entire offseason for Campbell to get back to full health, and with Daniel experiencing recent injury problems of his own, Campbell has as good an opportunity as any to begin the season opposite of junior Eric Stokes Jr. on Sept. 26 against Arkansas.
