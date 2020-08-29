Although COVID-19 developments could capsize Georgia’s season before its Sept. 26 opener at Arkansas, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of every position group to find its key player, its sleeper and its player with something to prove. Part six of nine focuses on the defensive line:
Key Player — Malik Herring
Expectations and demands are high for Georgia's defense despite losing valuable defensive line contributors Tyler Clark, Michael Barnett and David Marshall. Yet with the talent returning under senior Malik Herring’s lead, the D-line’s performance shouldn't see much of a setback.
Pro Football Focus’ metrics rank Herring as the top-returning defensive lineman in the SEC. A key contributor to the No. 1 rush defense in the NCAA in 2019, Herring recorded 26 tackles and ranked third on the team in both tackles for loss and quarterback pressures. He finished last season on a high note, tying a career-high five tackles, including 1.5 tackles for losses, against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl.
Herring is one of two members of Georgia’s D-line remaining from its 2017 national championship team. Now, he takes over as a senior leader needing to come up big for Georgia’s defensive front.
Something to prove — Jordan Davis
Georgia did not allow a single opposing running back to score on the ground last year. Sophomore defensive tackle Jordan Davis was a significant part of this achievement with 18 tackles, seven solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 14 games.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart believes that the tackle’s talent will truly be unleashed if Davis corrects his body composition. Davis had the goal to amp up his conditioning in the offseason.
“Pass rush, conditioning” Davis said on Jan. 4. “I want to make sure my body is on point. I want to slim down and trim down and become an all-around elite player."
Like Herring, Davis will be an upperclassmen leader on the defensive side of the ball. Pro Football Network put Davis at No. 7 on the top 10 list of defensive lineman for the 2021 NFL Draft. Davis is looking to have a breakout season and become an all-around elite player.
Sleeper — Travon Walker
Travon Walker came to Georgia as a five-star defensive tackle for the 2019 signing class. Walker had limited snaps last season due to an injury but recorded 3.5 tackles for losses and 2.5 sacks.
Walker’s standout moment last season was his monumental sack of Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, which helped Georgia seal its victory over the Tigers last November. Smart believes that this play was just a glimpse at Walker’s potential for the Bulldogs.
“He plays quite a bit, but we have got to find [more] ways to use the kid,” Smart said after defeating Auburn last season. “He’s talented, and we’ve got to do a better job as coaches to find more ways and more avenues for him to help us because he’s extremely athletic.”
