Although COVID-19 developments could capsize Georgia’s season before its Sept. 26 opener at Arkansas, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of every position group to find its key player, its sleeper and its player with something to prove. Part seven of nine focuses on linebacker:
Key Player — Monty Rice
Monty Rice is a monster. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound inside linebacker led the Bulldogs with 89 stops in 2019, and he’s coming back for his senior campaign at the front of one of college football’s most vaunted defenses.
Rice performs well against competitive offenses, leading Georgia in tackles against Florida, Auburn and Notre Dame last year. With this year’s 10-game all-SEC schedule, Rice’s aggressive playing style will be a key factor in the Bulldogs’ effort to repeat last year’s defensive prowess. Georgia finished 2019 ranked No. 3 in the country in total defense, No. 1 in rushing defense and No. 13 in red zone defense.
“I’m not scared of anything on this planet, not scared of anybody,” Rice said back in August 2019. “I’ll just play hard.”
Rice’s fearlessness and ability to perform under pressure are elements the Bulldogs cannot afford to lose in 2020. The defense Georgia will inevitably be leaning on while breaking in a new offensive system and quarterback would suffer without him.
Sleeper — Nakobe Dean
It’s Nakobe Dean’s time to shine. As former Georgia inside linebacker Tae Crowder departed for the NFL in April, Dean’s place as a consistent force on Georgia’s defense opened up — and he’s ready to be vocal.
“I for sure feel comfortable. You’ve got to be comfortable,” Dean said on Aug. 18. “If you’re not and can’t be, [the coaches] will find someone who can. You have to be comfortable in telling everybody what to do. You’ve got to be there vocally on defense.”
He played in all 14 games last season, finishing with 25 stops and his first solo tackle for loss in Georgia’s Sugar Bowl win over Baylor on Jan. 1.
The 6-foot-0, 220-pound inside linebacker, who won Georgia’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year award alongside fellow sophomore linebacker Nolan Smith, has had some of his best games against SEC opponents. He shared a team-high six tackles against Kentucky and two tackles against Florida. Expect Dean to come into his own in 2020.
Something to prove — Nolan Smith
Nolan Smith came to Athens with high expectations. A five-star recruit ranked by the 247Sports Composite as the 2019 recruiting class’ top prospect in the country, Smith was poised to become the Bulldogs’ next defensive superstar.
It’s not that he had an awful freshman season — the 6-foot-3, 235-pound outside linebacker played in all 14 games with 18 tackles and 15 quarterback pressures, winning the Georgia’s Defensive Newcomer of the Year award with Dean — but it’s also tough to say last year’s stat line represents Smith reaching his full potential.
As much as Georgia’s 2019 defense was able to keep opponents from marching down the field, it could use more sacks. Not all of this burden is on Smith’s shoulders, but he ended 2019 with 2 1/2 sacks out of the Bulldogs’ 31 total, trailing fellow outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who led the team with 5 1/2.
Smith has the talent to be a difference maker in 2020. With a year of experience in SEC play under his belt, Georgia’s top grab out of 2019 has all of the tools in his arsenal to emerge in his sophomore year. All he has to do is perform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.