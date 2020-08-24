Although COVID-19 developments could capsize Georgia’s season before its Sept. 26 opener at Arkansas, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of every position group to find its key player, its sleeper, and its player with something to prove. Part one of nine focuses on quarterbacks.

Key Player

Jamie Newman has remained the front-runner for the starting job since transferring from Wake Forest on Jan. 21. Passing-focused but with athleticism to spare, the 22-year-old former Wake Forest starter threw 26 touchdowns in 12 games last season while also leading the Demon Deacons in rushing attempts and scores. Similar to Jake Fromm, Newman completed 60.9% of his passes in 2019, but failed to connect on more than half his throws in four of his final five games.

Due to a mid-foot sprain, Newman missed reps during Georgia’s summer walk-through practices before full-team practices began on Aug. 17. Head coach Kirby Smart said on Aug. 16 that Newman returned to participate in walk-throughs around two weeks ago, and the start of fall camp on Aug. 17 was Newman’s first opportunity to showcase his arm since player-organized 7-on-7s in the spring.

Smart notably under-utilized the dual-threat abilities of former Georgia quarterback Justin Fields. While not of the same Heisman-finalist fiber, Newman has shown throughout his collegiate career that he adds mobility to a game-management style on par with that of Fromm.

Sleeper

A junior with more experience at the junior college level than Division I, Stetson Bennett is the only quarterback on Georgia’s roster to have thrown more than two passes for the Bulldogs. In between seasons in Athens, he competed for Jones County Junior College in Mississippi, recording 16 touchdowns in 12 games on the way to a conference championship appearance.

Last year, Bennett saw playing time in five games for Georgia, most extensively against Murray State and Arkansas State in September. He completed 20 of 27 pass attempts and threw two touchdowns to one interception. Bennett’s most prolific game for Georgia was a 210-yard showing at the 2019 G-Day game.

While he has less Division I experience than Georgia’s quarterback front-runners, Bennett has the potential to be surprising under center this fall.

Something to Prove

JT Daniels, Smart’s most recent addition to the quarterback depth chart, has yet to justify his ranking as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback recruit of 2018, according to 247Sports Composite. As a freshman at Southern California, Daniels threw 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, completing 59.5% of his throws. The Trojans finished 5-7, which was their first losing record since 2000.

The redshirt sophomore transfer played one game in 2019 before an ACL tear forced him to watch backup Kedon Slovis lead Southern California back to 8-5.

Daniels hasn’t taken an in-game snap in nearly a year and has yet to get clearance from Georgia medical personnel to fully participate in practice. Should he get the nod at some point this fall, Daniels is out to prove that he can return from a season-ending injury and lead a successful offense.

It’s unclear which style of quarterback first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken will prefer for the Bulldogs, or who best fits his gameplan. Smart hasn’t identified whether Georgia will lean more heavily on its passing game following the loss of star running back D’Andre Swift to the NFL, but he said he won’t push for a rush-based offense.

“I’ve never got on an offensive coordinator’s headphones and said ‘Please run the ball right here.’ … that’s never been the case,” Smart said during an Aug. 16 press conference. “Unfortunately, I think some people might believe that, but my goal is to score points.”