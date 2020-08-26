Although COVID-19 developments could capsize Georgia’s season before its Sept. 26 opener at Arkansas, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of every position group to find its key player, its sleeper, and its player with something to prove. Part three of nine focuses on wide receivers.
Key Player — George Pickens
George Pickens emerged as Georgia’s most talented and proficient receiver of the group last season. As a true freshman, the former five-star prospect led the Bulldogs in total receptions, average yards per reception for those with over 20 receptions and touchdowns.
“We’re still relatively young with certain guys that we’re counting on, with George and some of the incoming freshman,” first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken said in a press conference Tuesday.
To the disappointment of Georgia fans, an in-game scrap between Pickens and Georgia Tech cornerback Tre Swilling last November sidelined the star receiver for the first half of the SEC championship. He returned in full-form for the game’s final 30 minutes, leading the team in receiving yards and recording Georgia’s only touchdown in the 37-10 defeat by LSU.
With another year of physical and mental development under his belt, Pickens will reprise his role as Georgia’s favorite target and deadliest deep-ball threat. But to move from key player to offensive leader, he has to make sure he’s on the field when it counts the most.
Sleeper — Matt Landers
The loss of Lawrence Cager and Tyler Simmons to the NFL gives Georgia’s less visible pass-catchers an opportunity to become household names this fall. The only wideout with less than 15 receptions to get in the endzone last year was sophomore Matt Landers. He caught 10 passes in 12 games for 105 total yards.
Landers’ number of appearances tripled between his freshman and sophomore seasons. Now a junior, the 6-foot-5 receiver could take a page from Cager and become the down-field physical presence Georgia will miss in 2020. Before then, however, Monken said Landers still has work to do in terms of taking more reps and developing.
While he’ll have to compete for looks with a host of young talent, including Pickens, sophomore Dominick Blaylock and two top-rated freshmen, the momentum is in his favor — Landers ended the 2019-20 season with his first career touchdown in the 2020 Sugar Bowl.
Something to prove — Marcus Rosemy
Marcus Rosemy is the top receiver from Georgia’s 2020 recruiting class, which finished as the No. 1 class in the country per the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the eighth-best wideout prospect nationwide on the 247Sports Composite list and was the highest-ranked player to emerge from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, one of the best high school programs in the country. In short, he faces high expectations.
Georgia’s offensive outlook provides Rosemy an opportunity to showcase his talent against top Division I defenses. Starting spots have opened up in the receiving corps, and the combination of an unproven running back group and new offensive coordinator could increase targets across the board.
Breakout 2019-20 seasons by both Pickens and Blaylock proved head coach Kirby Smart’s willingness to feature freshmen. With a prospect rating similar to those of his new teammates, Rosemy has a good chance of seeing extensive playing time if not a starting spot this fall.
“We're paid to recruit really talented players and then develop them and maximize their measurable skill set,” Monken said. “That's what coaching is and utilizing what they do bring to the table.”
