Although COVID-19 developments could capsize Georgia’s season before its Sept. 26 opener at Arkansas, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of every position group to find its key player, its sleeper, and its player with something to prove. Part four of nine focuses on running back:
Key Player — Zamir White
With the departure of D’Andre Swift, the Georgia backfield has the role of workhorse to fill. Redshirt sophomore Zamir White projects to be the lead back after an early career battle with the injuries.
White showed promise in his first taste of collegiate action. He carried the ball 78 times for 408 yards and three touchdowns last season. He split time with Brian Herrien and Swift in 2019. White boasted an average of 5.2 yards per carry which was slightly higher than the team average of 4.9.
The former No. 1 running back and No. 9 overall prospect suffered two ACL tears, one in his senior year of high school and the other during his freshman year at Georgia. White’s performance against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl last season showed he is returning to his previous top prospect form. He carried the ball 18 times for 92 yards in the Bulldogs’ win over Baylor.
New offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been impressed by his running back group, and with White in particular.
“Zamir, I think, has had a tremendous offseason,” Monken said in a press conference on Aug. 25.
Sleeper — Kenny McIntosh
Despite limited action as a freshman, McIntosh made an impression with the opportunities he was given. He saw action in 12 of Georgia’s 14 games, rushing for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 25 attempts.
McIntosh secured Georgia’s longest rush of last season with his 62-yard touchdown run against Arkansas State.
Though a small sample size, Mcintosh is an option to fill in as the backup or third string back and receive a sizable workload as a sophomore. He was the No. 10 ranked running back in the country by 247Sports when he joined the Bulldogs and has already caught the eye of his new offensive coordinator.
“[McIntosh] came in last year and had a really good start to his career,” Monken said. “A very versatile player, can do a lot of things running and catching the ball out of the backfield.”
Something to prove — James Cook
James Cook will be looking at an increased role for his junior year in the Bulldog backfield. His touches as a runner were reduced last season, but he saw an uptick in usage in the passing game.
Cook doubled his receptions from his freshman to sophomore year, going from eight for 89 yards, to 16 for 132 yards. His rushing production fell from 48 attempts for 284 yards and two touchdowns, to 31 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns.
The loss of Swift and Herrien to the NFL leaves Georgia to replace the combined 40 receptions for 326 yards and two touchdowns they produced in 2019. Cook has excellent speed and agility and will be used as a scatback in the Bulldog offense. A highly-touted prospect coming to Georgia, Cook is looking for a statistical breakout in year three.
