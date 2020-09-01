Although COVID-19 developments could capsize Georgia’s season before its Sept. 26 opener at Arkansas, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of every position group to find its key player, its sleeper and its player with something to prove. Part nine of nine focuses on special teams:
Key Player — Jared Zirkel
Georgia’s special teams unit will be a focal point during the 2020 season after losing numerous weapons and replacing coach Scott Fountain with strength Scott Cochran from Alabama. A significant loss for the Bulldogs includes revered placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship who was signed by the Indianapolis Colts on April 29, 2020.
The key player for Georgia on special teams will be incoming freshman placekicker Jared Zirkel of Kerrville, Texas. Zirkel has shown promise before joining the Bulldogs as the nation's No. 5 kicker in the 2020 class. The 6-foot-3, 190 pound three-star recruit doubles as a punter, and averaged 41.2 yards per punt in high school. He recorded three field goals over 50 yards in 2018 and his kickoffs had a 90 percent touchback rate last season.
If he wins the starting job, Zirkel will have some big shoes to fill as Blankenship became Georgia’s all-time leading scorer last November. Zirkel’s presence will be key to forming a successful special teams unit.
Sleeper — Kearis Jackson
Uncertainty shrouds the return game as many players previously shared this role for the Bulldogs. Georgia will need a playmaker to step-up, though, as the team ranked second in the SEC in 2019 for total punt returns with 25.
The Bulldogs will be without Tyler Simmons who averaged a team-high 15.89 yards per return. The special teams unit will also be without arguably the most experienced punt runter, Dominick Blaylock. He returned 14 punts for 128 yards in 2019, but will be out for the season due to his recent ACL tear.
Before Kearis Jackson broke his hand in the season opener at Vanderbilt in 2019, the job previously belonged to him.
It will be vital for special teams to name a player who is quickly able to make decisions while catching and securing the ball to handle punt and kick returns. Expect Jackson’s speed combined with his experience to allow him to assist this role.
Something to prove — Jake Camarda
Junior Jake Camarda should continue as Georgia’s punter after showing steady improvement over the last two years. Camarda increased his average by more than four yards to 46.84 yards per punt last season and attempted 18 more punts than his freshman year.
Camarda has made progress on special teams after some difficult moments, including when he caught a snap with a knee down on the turf in the 2019 Sugar Bowl and his mishaps in a close win over Notre Dame last season. He rose to the occasion at the 2020 Sugar Bowl, landing three of seven punts inside the 20 yard line and converting a fake field goal to extend an offensive drive.
In 2019, Camarda was named a co-winner of the Special Teams Most Improved Player at Georgia's post-season awards gala. He was also included on the 2020 watch list for the Ray Guy Award, which is awarded annually to the best punter in all of college football. Camarda will have a lot to prove under high upperclassmen expectations while also competing to keep his spot against competition from Zirkel and walk-on Bill Rubright.
