Although COVID-19 developments could capsize Georgia’s season before its Sept. 26 opener at Arkansas, The Red & Black is analyzing the depth chart of every position group to find its key player, its sleeper and its player with something to prove. Part five of nine focuses on tight end:
Key Player — Tre’ McKitty
In the wake of Charlie Woerner’s departure to the NFL after last season, head coach Kirby Smart wasted little time reloading at tight end. Georgia lured in Florida State graduate transfer Tre’ McKitty less than two weeks into the new year, and the former Seminole now finds himself as the clear leader in a room of inexperience.
McKitty played three seasons at Florida State and saw his offensive production peaking in 2018 when he caught 26 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. At 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, McKitty has the frame to support Georgia’s offensive line as a blocker — a task often falling on the shoulders of the Bulldogs’ tight ends.
This summer, McKitty was named to the preseason John Mackey Award watch list for the nation’s best tight end. He’s poised to be another successful graduate transfer along the ACC-to-Athens pipeline, similar to Lawrence Cager’s breakthrough from Miami in 2019.
Sleeper — Darnell Washington
Darnell Washington is hard to miss. He’s a 6-foot-7, 260-pound former five-star recruit and was ranked No. 1 athlete in the country in the 2020 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite. When he committed to Georgia, Washington did it with flair, announcing his choice on ESPN2 during the Under Armour All-America Game.
So why pick Washington as this year’s sleeper? For one, he’s unproven out of high school. Yes, he led Las Vegas’ Desert Pines program to the No. 3 spot in Nevada and an 11-1 record in 2019, but he also brought an injury from high school.
“Darnell Washington had a small scope in his knee,” Smart said to the media on Aug. 16. “It was from an injury from high school that he is back out there and recovered from and practicing, doing everything.”
Given that he has already recovered, expect Washington to flourish once he gets acclimated to Georgia’s offensive system under tight ends coach Todd Hartley and first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
Something to prove — John FitzPatrick
John FitzPatrick was essentially stuck in Woerner’s shadow throughout 2019, playing in 11 of Georgia’s 14 games last year but recording just a single reception for 22 yards against Murray State.
This year, he’s arguably the most experienced tight end within Georgia’s system, as both McKitty and Washington headline a roster of brand new faces in the Bulldogs’ tight end room. Even so, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound FitzPatrick lacks the build of McKitty and Washington, who likely have easier paths to starting in Georgia’s block-heavy scheme.
Is FitzPatrick strong enough to make a name for himself, or will he be caught behind the new tight ends before he even gets a chance to move up the depth chart? This year is FitzPatrick’s time to prove himself.
