Due to the national level of uncertainty regarding COVID-19's impact on player health and safety, the viability of college football remains in question with less than six weeks remaining until Georgia’s opening game of the season.

But as of now, it’s full steam ahead as the Bulldogs are readying for the beginning of fall camp on Monday.

The SEC released its guidelines for preseason football on Aug. 4 with adjusted start dates and a five-day phase period for practice. The first two practices must be helmets only, with the next two adding shoulder pads and the fifth extending to full pads. Each team within the conference is allowed up to 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours of practice time per week and coaches must allow players at least two days off each week.

Head coach Kirby Smart’s plan for Georgia is to conduct four practices this week to begin the SEC’s acclimatization period, meaning the team wouldn’t have its first full-padded practice until next week. But with fall camp underway, here are three non-pandemic related storylines to pay attention to in the week ahead:

Figuring out the quarterback position

Three-year starter Jake Fromm won’t be on the practice field for Georgia this fall after leaving early to begin his career in the NFL. Because of that, Smart chased after transfer quarterbacks Jamie Newman from Wake Forest and J.T. Daniels from Southern California as well as four-star recruit Carson Beck.

The Bulldogs also have two notable returners in redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis and junior Stetson Bennett. But with this being the first season under offensive coordinator Todd Monken, there won’t be any significant advantage for Mathis or Bennett to have with the offensive system.

Daniels and Newman are the two presumptive frontrunners, but both have had to deal with injuries this offseason. Smart said Sunday that Daniels has yet to be fully cleared from last season’s ACL tear and Newman has been nursing a “mid-foot sprain” that caused him to miss half of Georgia’s minicamp.

Time is running out on an offseason that has already experienced plenty of setbacks and challenges, but Smart was pleased with what he has seen from the group thus far.

“They all have individual strengths,” Smart said. “It’s going to be important that we find out what each one of those individual strengths and weaknesses are and [where] we can improve over the next four or five weeks to figure out who the best guy for the job is.”

The potential with Monken’s offense

This is Monken’s third-straight year taking over as offensive coordinator of a new team after spending the last two years in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.

Monken also has plenty of other positional battles to worry about besides quarterback. Georgia will replace four of last season’s starters on the offensive line, tight end’s Eli Wolf and Charlie Woerner, All-SEC running back D’Andre Swift and wide receiver Lawrence Cager.

What the offense will look like is just as difficult as answering who will take the field to execute it, but Smart’s isn’t concerned with how Monken has prepared the offense to this point in the offseason.

“Todd has brought a lot of energy to the offensive side of the ball,” Smart said. “He's very demanding. He has an expectation of what it should look like in his job.”

Scott Cochran’s emergence as special teams coordinator

After spending the last 13 years as the head strength and conditioning coach at Alabama, Scott Cochran chose to transition into a different role by joining Smart’s staff as special teams coordinator.

This year is Cochran’s first as a coordinator of any kind, so there’s no way to determine what the special teams will look like heading into the season. Who will replace last season’s Lou Groza Award-winning kicker Rodrigo Blankenship is also in question, but it is seemingly between freshman Jared Zirkel and junior punter Jake Camarda.

Smart’s time working with Cochran dates back to his nine years at Alabama, describing him as an “energetic [and] very demanding coach.” It has only been a few month’s time that players have had to adjust to Cochran, but they’re more than content with what they’ve seen so far.

“He does everything full go,” junior offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer said. “He looks at things a totally different way. … I’m really excited to go through a season with him.”