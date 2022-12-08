Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams, safety Malaki Starks, linebacker Jalon Walker and punter Brett Thorson were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team on Thursday.
The Bulldogs had the second most members of the team behind only LSU’s six.
Starks has 64 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions this season, and has been one of Georgia’s top defenders. He has started 12 of 13 games as a true freshman, making an instant impact.
Thorson has been the Bulldogs’ starting punter this season, and has punted 33 times with an average of 44.9 yards per punt. He has placed 18 punts inside the 20-yard line, and notably had a 75-yard punt against Tennessee.
Williams has been a major part of the rotation on Georgia’s defensive line, primarily as a pass-rusher. He has 21 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 27 quarterback pressures in 13 games played.
Walker has eight tackles this season including one for loss. His most notable contribution to the team came against Kent State, when he blocked a punt, resulting in a safety for the Bulldogs.