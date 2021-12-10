Georgia football has four players on the SEC 2021 All-Freshman Team, announced on Thursday.
Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, tight end Brock Bowers and offensive lineman Broderick Jones highlight offensive players named to the team, while defensive back Kelee Ringo was named to the defense.
Bowers was also named SEC Freshman of the Year on Wednesday, leading the team in receiving yards with 791 and 11 touchdowns. McConkey followed behind with 430 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Jones stepped into offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer’s spot as Salyer dealt with a foot injury. Jones started in the last four games of the regular season at left tackle.
Ringo, the only defensive player represented on the freshman team, missed the entirety of 2020 after labrum surgery sidelined him for the season.
He ranks 14th on the team in total tackles this season with 27, also accounting for one sack and one interception. The redshirt freshman has played in all 13 games this season and started in the last 10.
Texas A&M leads the conference with five players named to the team, with Georgia just behind. Alabama and South Carolina place three players on the team each.
The Bulldogs will have their next opportunity to showcase their freshman on Dec. 31 against Michigan in the Orange Bowl.