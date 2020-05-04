Georgia men’s basketball forward Rayshaun Hammonds announced he would be officially keeping his name in the NBA draft on May 2. His decision ended his Georgia career a year early and left head coach Tom Crean with another hole to fill heading into the 2020-21 season. Hammonds ended the 2019-20 season second on the team in points with 12.9 per game and led the Bulldogs with 7.4 rebounds per game. Here are four players that could fill the void left by Hammonds:
Toumani Camara
Camara is already a seasoned member of Georgia’s roster. He played in all 32 of the Bulldogs’ games last season, starting in 23 of them. Standing at 6-foot-8-inches and weighing in at 220 pounds, he could fill in as Georgia’s main presence down low. He has the ability to step out and shoot 3-pointers if needed, but he didn’t show that he was reliable enough during his freshman campaign, shooting 5-for-29. He can make up for his unpredictable shooting and become a consistent scoring option for Georgia through smart cuts to the basket and offensive rebounds. His length will also allow him to compensate for Hammonds’ rebounding numbers.
Jonathan Ned
Ned is a member of Georgia’s 2020 recruiting class and will join the Bulldogs after playing two seasons at a junior college, Eastern Florida State College. Standing at 6-foot-9, Ned is still mobile and has a capable shooting stroke. He shot 35% from behind the arc last season. Although he doesn’t have the physical presence Hammonds did, Ned could make up for it with his shooting on the offensive end. He brings experience to a young Georgia roster that will have no seniors and one junior in Tye Fagan.
Mike Peake
Peake spent a lot of last season on the bench catching up after joining the team in August. When he did play, he brought a high level of intensity and effort that always seemed to give Georgia a spark. He logged 10.6 minutes per game through the last 13 games of the season and even contributed six points against Ole Miss in the first round of the SEC tournament, the final game of the Bulldogs’ shortened season. Peake has the motor and toughness to log meaningful minutes in lieu of Hammonds but needs to find a way to become a dependable scorer to become a true replacement. He has the confidence to shoot from behind the arc, but Peake also needs to show improvement in that area of his game.
Michael Foster
Foster is the No. 9 overall player in the 2021 class according to 247Sports but has the ability to reclassify and join a program before the start of the 2020-21 season. Georgia, Baylor, Kansas and LSU are all in the running to receive a commitment from Foster. The 6-foot-9-inch forward’s skillset is very versatile, allowing him to stretch across and defend multiple positions, similar to Hammonds. He’s also extremely athletic and can score from anywhere in the half court, which would be useful for the Bulldogs. With the loss of Hammonds, adding a player of Foster’s caliber might be the ideal option for Crean if he can steer Foster away from more prevalent teams like Kansas.
