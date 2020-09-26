No. 4 Georgia will kick off its 2020 campaign against Arkansas at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Here are four numbers to know before the game:
28
Georgia is the consensus favorite to win its season opener against Arkansas today. As of press time, ESPN’s PickCenter set the game’s spread at 28 points, meaning the Bulldogs have to win by more than 28 points for bettors to see a return on a wager in Georgia’s favor. The line is slightly behind Alabama-Missouri at 28.5 as the third-highest among Week 1 SEC matchups per ESPN with both exceeded only by Texas A&M-Vanderbilt’s 30.5-point spread.
77
When Georgia last met Arkansas in 2014, they combined to score 77 total points. The 10th-ranked Bulldogs won 45-32, although Arkansas, unranked and 3-4 on the year, outscored them 26-7 in the second half. Despite recording more total yards and 11 more first downs, the Razorbacks gave up the ball four times to give Georgia the edge. Then-freshman running back Nick Chubb led Georgia’s offensive effort, rushing for a show-stopping 202 yards and two touchdowns. Ultimately, the Bulldogs finished 10-3 on the season and second in the SEC East, while Arkansas went 7-6 to land at the bottom of the SEC West.
4
Georgia’s quarterback depth chart has combined to throw four total passes in Division I games over the past 12 months. Redshirt junior Stetson Bennett threw all four during his limited appearances against Georgia Tech last November and LSU in the 2019 SEC Championship. While he saw more extensive action against Arkansas State and Murray State to begin the 2019-20 season, Bennett completed two of three passes against the Yellow Jackets for 27 yards and failed to connect on one attempt against the Tigers. Neither of Georgia’s most likely starters, redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis and redshirt sophomore JT Daniels, competed in a full game last season due to injury.
157
Georgia didn’t hold a single full-team practice from March 12 to Aug. 16, an unusual 157-day drought during the offseason. The SEC shut down all sports activities on March 12 due to the initial spread of the coronavirus pandemic, eliminating Georgia’s usual spring practice and its annual G-Day game. It wasn’t until June 8 that the conference allowed athletes to return to Athens for voluntary, on-campus workouts. Still, teams were limited to conditioning and team meetings until Aug. 17, when Georgia began it’s preseason practice period. The effects of a canceled spring and a condensed summer on player development will finally be visible when the Bulldogs meet the Razorbacks on the gridiron today.
