In a top five showdown, No. 5 Georgia travels to Charlotte, North Carolina, to face off against No. 3 Clemson for each team’s season opener. Both teams enter the 2021 season with their sights on the College Football Playoff and are looking for a signature win to boast on their team’s resume. Here are four numbers to know before the game:
7
The Bulldogs enter the 2021 season on a seven-game season opener win streak. The last time they lost their first game of the season was Aug. 31, 2013 against none other than the Clemson Tigers. Georgia came back the next season and returned the favor with a season-opening win over Clemson in 2014, and has yet to lose a week one game since then. That streak will be put to the test as they are officially underdogs against the Tigers, according to the ESPN Football Power Index.
404
The last time Georgia took the field against another team was the 2021 Peach Bowl against Cincinnati. In that game, JT Daniels and the Bulldog offense threw for 404 passing yards while only rushing for 45 yards. The difference in passing to rushing yards was an increasing trend after Daniels took over as the starting quarterback for the last four games of the 2020 season. Against Clemson, a one-dimensional offensive attack is unlikely to be successful, so the Bulldogs must maintain a solid balance between the run and pass games.
75,412
For the first time since Jan. 1, 2020, Georgia will play a football game in front of a full capacity crowd. When the Bulldogs kick off against the Tigers on Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium, 75,412 fans will fill the stands to watch both teams start their new season. Despite the week one matchup being at a neutral site, both sets of fans are expected to travel and sell out the stadium.
3.8
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has consistently put out one of the best defenses in the nation each season, and that should once again be the case in 2021. Last season the Clemson defense averaged 3.8 sacks per game, good for fifth in the nation. Georgia’s offensive line must attempt to slow down Clemson’s dangerous front seven or the offense will stumble.