No. 5 Georgia will meet No. 10 Florida on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. It's the third top 10 matchup between the SEC East rivals in as many years. Here are four numbers to know before the game:
47.9
Georgia punter Jake Camarda has averaged 47.9 net yards per punt heading into Florida. Camarda only punted twice in Georgia’s win at Kentucky, but one landed inside the Wildcats’ 10-yard line and the other at their seven. He earned his second SEC Special Teams Player of the Week award this season Monday and leads the league with a 50.35 total yards per punt on average. He has also acquired kickoff duties in Georgia’s past two games, booting seven of his eight kickoffs for touchbacks. Camarda certainly possesses the ability to flip the field, and although not in the spotlight, special teams could be decisive against Florida this Saturday.
$25,000
Florida head coach Dan Mullen was fined $25,000 by the SEC, and both Florida and Missouri were reprimanded by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey following a halftime brawl between the teams last weekend. The Gators’ quarterback Kyle Trask was hit late on a Hail Mary he'd launched as the first half expired. No penalty was called on the play. A dismayed Mullen became involved when he ran onto the field during the incident and returned after heading into the tunnel to fire up the crowd. Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell were ejected and will serve a mandatory first half suspension this week against Georgia.
4.5
Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari leads the SEC’s sack-leading defense with 4.5 sacks in 2020. The Bulldogs’ front seven is arguably Georgia’s most talented unit on either side of the ball and continues to produce the team’s most impressive statistics. But all of Georgia's defense enters Florida shrouded in injury concerns. Georgia will be without both senior safety Richard LeCounte after his dirt-bike accident Saturday night in Athens and senior defensive lineman Julian Rochester. Nose tackle Jordan Davis may have a chance to play this week while safety Lewis Cine and inside linebacker Quay Walker should return. These absences and uncertainties increase the need for Ojulari and his group to inflict chaos and shut down explosive pass plays to control Florida’s incessant offensive attack.
342.8
Florida’s has averaged 342.8 passing yards per game in 2020 compared to Georgia’s 228.8. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask has recorded 1,341 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and two interceptions. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett trails with 1,089 yards, seven touchdowns and five picks. Trask has one more touchdown pass than LSU Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow through four games in 2019. Even when safety Richard LeCounte was present, Georgia’s defensive backs had their hands full with Alabama’s passing game on Oct. 17. Saturday will be a true test of the Bulldogs’ secondary, which ranks No. 3 in the SEC in passing defense and tied for second in passing touchdowns allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.