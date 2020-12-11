No. 9 Georgia travels to Columbia, Missouri, on Saturday to face No. 25 Missouri in a rescheduled game originally planned for Nov. 14. Both teams enter the matchup on significant win streaks and will essentially battle for the No. 2 spot in the SEC East behind Florida. Here are four numbers to know before the game:
332
Georgia has shown major offensive improvement in its last two games against Mississippi State and South Carolina. Against the Gamecocks, the Bulldogs’ run game had a chance to shine. Georgia rushers earned 332 yards on 46 attempts between six players. It was the Bulldogs’ most prolific day on the ground by a long shot, having gone just 8 yards the week before against Mississippi State and previously peaking at 215 run yards against Kentucky.
91
Missouri’s offense is also on the upswing. The Tigers have scored a combined 91 points in its last two games against Vanderbilt and Arkansas. Missouri scored 41 points in its shutout of the Commodores and 50 points in a much closer 50-48 game against the Razorbacks. Quarterback Connor Bazelak has consistently improved, putting up 318 yards against Vanderbilt and 380 against Arkansas.
10
Georgia’s defense had one of its best performances of the year in its last game against South Carolina. The Bulldogs came down with 10 tackles for loss, its most of the season, and pushed the Gamecocks back by 37 total yards. Georgia’s previous best had been six TFLs against both Auburn and Tennessee. It’s important to note those games were earlier in the season and with a much healthier defense, so the performance against South Carolina was an obvious positive.
0
Missouri was shut out in Athens last year, as Georgia put up a 27-0 victory Nov. 9, 2019. Things couldn’t be much more different for both teams this year, however. Missouri has a new head coach in Eliah Drinkwitz and an all-new offense headed by Bazelak. Georgia is without many of last year’s defensive stars due to injury and will bring quarterback JT Daniels out for his third start of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.