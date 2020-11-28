No. 9 Georgia travels to Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday to face South Carolina inside Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks were responsible for the Bulldogs' lone regular season loss in 2019, upsetting Georgia 20-17 in double overtime. Here are four numbers to know before the game:
401
Georgia’s passing offense finally took off against Mississippi State last week. In his first start of the season, quarterback JT Daniels completed 28 of 38 passes for 401 yards and four touchdowns. The passing total beat Georgia’s previous season-best by 132 yards and doubled its season-high of two touchdowns. The Bulldogs were unable to run the ball against Mississippi State, gaining only 8 yards on the ground. Georgia is unlikely to repeat that performance but needs another efficient outing from Daniels to prove the offense has officially found its footing.
149.9
Eight rushing yards against Mississippi State is a shocking output for what became a Georgia win. South Carolina allows an average of 166.4 rushing yards per game, slightly higher than Georgia’s offensive total of 149.9 per game clip. The Bulldogs fell to the middle of the pack in terms of rushing average in the SEC, now in eighth within the conference. They now trail Tennessee with a 155 yards per game average, and this week’s opponent South Carolina, who holds an average of 162.4 yards. Zamir White is Georgia’s leading rusher by a significant margin this year. He has been inconsistent through seven games but still leads all Georgia rushers at 75.7 rush yards per game.
13
Through seven games, Georgia has 13 passing touchdowns distributed between three different quarterbacks. Stetson Bennett started five games for the Bulldogs, contributing eight touchdowns and six interceptions. Four of those thirteen touchdowns, however, came last week by Daniels in his first start at Georgia. Before then, the Bulldogs had nine touchdown passes through six games, an average of only 1.5 per week. Georgia is now on a similar pace as last season with its 13 touchdown passes through seven games. With Jake Fromm last season, the Bulldogs converted 26 touchdowns through the air in 14 games. Daniels did not throw an interception in his lone start, providing a necessary change of pace with Bennett and D’Wan Mathis totaling nine interceptions combined.
21.3
Despite being torched in two losses to Alabama and Florida, the Georgia defense still averages the second-fewest points surrendered by a defense in the SEC. The 21.3 points allowed per game trails just the 19.3 from Alabama. The Bulldogs gave up 41 points to Alabama and 44 to Florida while being picked apart through the air. The Georgia defense held Auburn to six points earlier this season and stalled Kentucky’s offense en route to a score of three points. Georgia’s defense is also second-best in total offense allowed per game in the SEC, with 347.4 yards per contest. The South Carolina offense moves the ball an average of 359.3 yards per game, slightly higher than what the Bulldog defense surrenders.
